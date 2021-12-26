Bigg Boss OTT's Urfi Javed who is usually in cheerful spirits has penned a shocking post on her Instagram in which she has opened up on her suicidal thoughts. The actress and reality TV show contestant is known for her bold outfits and frank opinions. She gets trolled for the same quite often these days. However, nothing has ever bogged her down or deterred her spirits ever. On the contrary, Urfi Javed happily poses for the camera as and when snapped by the paparazzi out and about the city. And her post on suicidal thoughts is very alarming indeed. The young actress has spoken about her failures in the post. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande's loved-up Haldi pictures with beau Vicky Jain will make you lovesick – view pics

The actress said that she couldn't keep a count of her failures and would think of ending her life to get out of the mess. "You know how many times I’ve failed? I can’t even count now!

A few times in my life I've felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fucked up." Urfi began her heartfelt post.

The actress revealed that she has had a number of incidents that nearly killed her. "Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn't deserve to live. I still don't have a lot of money, successful career and I'm still single but I have hope. The only reason I'm alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I'm still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I'm on the way," Urfi added.

She shared pictures of herself in a bralet and trousers with a jacket in her hand. The actress called her post, a pep talk as we all inch closer to the year-end. "Some pep talk before the year ends! Get up, fight, repeat. You’re stronger than the situations around you." She said in her post.

Urfi Javed often gets bullied online for her bold outfits. The actress also knows how to get back at them. Recently, her pictures with Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat had gone viral on social media. It seems they were from the time when they were dating.