Recently on , and promoted their recent release Satyameva Jayate 2. The film's director Milap Zaveri had also joined John and Divya for the promotions on one of the most-watched comedy TV shows. It was yet another laughter riot of an episode. During the episode Kapil Sharma, the host asked John Abraham to share some tips on how to lose 10 kgs weight in a month. The darling that he is, John instantly obliged and said that he would share a proper diet plan for the same.

Adding to it, Kapil joked around saying that everyone should see his stardom and take notice of the fact that John Abraham is his dietician. This left everyone in splits of laughter. And that's not it, we also saw John and Kapil taking up the push-up challenge. You can guess who would have won. It's none other than fitness freak John. Kapil, on the other hand, chose to sleep instead of performing push-ups.

John and Kapil also discussed the recent demise of Kannada superstar . He was a fitness freak too. Kapil asked John to share advice on the proper workout, supplement intakes and more. The Pathan actor put emphasis on maintaining a proper diet. He also added that a half-an-hour or a 45-minute workout is enough for any individual. We also saw Kapil complimenting John for being a vegetarian and being so fit.

Kapil also pulled Divya's leg whilst on the show. Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda were seen pulling pranks on the trio as well.