Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress had a close shave as she met with an accident. She plays Bhavani Chavan on the show. According to reports, the accident happened on yesterday on February 6. The actress took to Instagram to share images of her damaged car. Her caption read, “Our car met with an accident.. car destroyed,lives saved..God Bless..Jako rakhe saiya maar sake na koi. #save #life #godbless @varun_vij @hashmegh @bobbyvij17 @deepakbalrajvij.” It seems they got lucky with no severe injuries. The car looks horrible though. Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera approached for Star Plus new reality show Smart Jodi [Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishori Shahane Vij (@kishorishahane)

Meanwhile in a past interview to ETimes , the lead actor of the show said that he’s really happy and fortunate to be a part of the show. He added that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is very precious to him because his personal and professional life both were going very well. “I can't thank the audience and God enough. Every moment that I am breathing is something I am thankful for,” said the actor. Also Read - TRP Report Week 4: Anupamaa TOPS, AbhiRa magic boosts Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ratings, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slips down again

When asked about the secret behind his on-screen chemistry with co-star Ayesha Singh, he said that they have clicked naturally. He went on to say that they don't prepare a lot for their scenes. He added that he likes to keep things natural and spontaneous. “Thankfully our writers the scenes they write are very real and we have to just add our flavours to it. Half of the work is done by our writers and the makers are doing a very good job," stated the actor. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah beats Anupamaa and more in Most-Liked Hindi TV Shows of the Week list by Ormax