Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's and Aishwarya Sharma are going to tie the knot today in Ujjain. The two lovebirds are the prominent face of the show which is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. While the wedding is taking place in presence of their families and close friends, their costar Ayesha Singh is going to miss it. Well, since two of the leads are getting married, she has to keep the show going alongside the rest of the cast members. In a recent interview, Ayesha Singh revealed that she won't be attending their wedding but will very much be a part of their wedding celebrations later on. Also Read - Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma's Sangeet: Virat aka the groom-to-be flaunts his power moves as he grooves to Ranveer Singh's Malhari [VIDEO]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Sayi said that she is very happy for them both as they both have been in love for some time now and are taking their relationship to the next level. Now, SaiRat fans are very possessive about Virat and Sayi. Since Pakhi's character always try to get closer to Virat, Aishwarya ends up getting the hate. And as the wedding date was inching closer, Aishwarya had yet again been on the receiving end of the trolls. However, she is not the one to get affected by the anonymous trolls. The actress knows how to deal with faceless trolls. Ayesha Singh aka Sayi opened up about the same as well. She said that she always asks them to express their opinions in a polite manner. The actress understands that the viewers are attached to every character on the show and would have their personal choices/ opinions. She votes for expressing the same but in a polite manner. Also Read - Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma Haldi ceremony: The lovebirds' chemistry as they apply haldi to each other will make you root for NeilKiAish! [PICS]

Well, we want to see Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin full cast reunion after Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's wedding soon. We wonder if Neil and Aishwarya will be throwing a bash for their friends in Mumbai. Also Read - Anupamaa, Udaariyaan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin — Here's a lowdown of the exciting spoilers of top shows this week