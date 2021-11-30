Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh won't be a part of co-stars Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma's wedding today

Ayesha Singh aka Sayi of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin won't be taking part in the wedding of Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. Neil and Aishwarya are tying the knot in Ujjain today.