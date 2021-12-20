Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It features , Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. The current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin seems to have displeased the audience a lot. The fans of the show are not happy that Virat's character is yet again fulfilling one of his 'vaadas' and is ignoring Sai for his 'farz'. And fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have taken to their social media handle and expressed the same. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Tanvi Thakkar to enter the show, will replace THIS KEY character

Some of the fans have said that Virat should be stripped off his IAS uniform and designation. Some even said that Ninad, Virat's father, is a better man than him. The fans are saying that at least he left his job when someone else took a bullet for him which made him feel that he is incompetent for his job. It so happened that Virat killed a criminal. He is now caring for the pregnant wife of the criminal Sada. Shruti is manipulating Virat and due to all of this, Virat is ignoring Sai. Adding to Sai's woes is Pakhi who is poisoning Sai's mind against Virat. Fans are pretty mad at Virat for messing up his relationship with Sai. Check out the tweets here:

No Vada is above country.When Virat char is on Vada trip.He should remember his biggest vada done for country in form of oath taken to save country.Request to make right use of setting right example of dedication towards country n duty in primetime show #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Minaxi Monga (@meenumonga) December 20, 2021

Not only that, people judged her for breaking fast (eating fruits) jab ki virat ne ek baar usse khaana dene se hi mana kiya was ready to starve her. Ayise insaan keliye vrat rakhna hi badi baath hai upar se taane bhi khao ???#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — multi.fond (@chandu_500) December 20, 2021

If Sai is supposed to trust Virat only because "he has done so much" for her, then where was his trust during the Ajinkya track? Sai has done enough for him and his family too. And not to mention she doesn't have 1/10th of toxic that he does. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Sharon ? (@Johnlock_221B_) December 20, 2021

Virat has the habit of using Kamal's name when convenient for him. Didn't Kamal also teach him to keep farz and jazbaat separate? Wasn't killing Sada a part of the farz? Farz se badhkar kuch nahin toh guilt kis baat ka? This Shruti nonsense kisliye?! #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Sharon ? (@Johnlock_221B_) December 20, 2021

For Virat,Shruti>>>his uniform,reputation,his wife,Aisa aadmi kahi nahi milta.Shruti is lucky?

N all this is bcoz of his guilt,but,what guilt? Killing naxalite is his job,how it can b a guilt??This is dangerous mindset,he needs 2 get sacked immediately #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — mayuresh paradkar (@leoasassin) December 20, 2021

The way Virat is such a dumbass ??‍♀️#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Wildreaper (@Wildreaper1) December 20, 2021

I couldn’t believe that there could be another character other than Pakhi whom I want to hit as soon as I see them. Shruti welcome to this elite club. Virat you ain’t far enough. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — AnokhiG (@anokhi_g) December 20, 2021

This track is a big headache. I can’t relate to Virat or Sai. Right now I literally don’t feel bad for any of them. They both are irritating me. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ??? (@lhr99srt) December 20, 2021

And now Virat is saying for him his Vaada to his friend is beyond any farz or his Job and that to for 1 damn naxalite... how inconsistent writing it is.. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin @sidd_vankar — Sampada (@Happy_Soul_Sam) December 20, 2021

I am least bothered about Sai not having trust and feel insecure over Shriti.I worry the most for Virat who is introduced as an ideal police officer who could risk his life to save his country from terrorists. @sidd_vankar ,show mercy,redeem him fast.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Lakshmi (@Lakshmi21471073) December 20, 2021

Remember how Virat was freaking out bc he might lose his job n lashed out at Sai n their wedding. And now, well, ready to risk it all for shruti ????#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Tara (@thalass0phi1e) December 20, 2021

Theen ladkiya mili phir bhi chehre pe smile nay hai launde ki ??? Aur kithnon ka diya jalna hai tuje? ??#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/O3joNkPZhE — multi.fond (@chandu_500) December 20, 2021

Unite Virat n Shruti and let Sai find her soulmate later. Virat will forever take responsibility of Shruti n her son then the only option left is unite them. Shadi Karle Virat Shruti se #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/l8hGVZzpE0 — SA (@SwatiAgrawal26) December 20, 2021

In this Rono was better than Virat becoz he always maintained his distance from Sh.I don't understand what the makers r trying to portray.His looks,his hand holds are the same for Sh & S. How the hell can u touch another man's wife so casuallyPathetic.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/Xoc8fE4iL3 — Sabin (@sajash5) December 20, 2021

Virat shld be sent to prison with his wife Shruti. He is kalank in name of ML of shw. I am really so happy other leading ML who were approached for playing Virat character refused. This character is disgusting in name of society n nation #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/DtG0QUWAdX — SA (@SwatiAgrawal26) December 20, 2021

Sai will follow Virat to the hospital and would be shocked on seeing Shruti who is pregnant. Sai will misunderstand and their equation will worsen ever. Sai will be heartbroken over the same. Now, the media buzz states that Sai will be leaving Virat and Chavan house.

Despite the same, fans have kept the show on the second spot. The ardent followers of the show will keep watching the TV. We hope the makers soon redeem Virat's character on the show.