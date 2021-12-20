Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt's character Virat brutally TROLLED for boring audience due to his 'vaada', 'farz'

Neil Bhatt's character Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting a lot of backlash. The fans are not happy with the fact that Virat is ignoring Sai for Shruti.