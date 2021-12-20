Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It features Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. The current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin seems to have displeased the audience a lot. The fans of the show are not happy that Virat's character is yet again fulfilling one of his 'vaadas' and is ignoring Sai for his 'farz'. And fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have taken to their social media handle and expressed the same. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Tanvi Thakkar to enter the show, will replace THIS KEY character
Some of the fans have said that Virat should be stripped off his IAS uniform and designation. Some even said that Ninad, Virat's father, is a better man than him. The fans are saying that at least he left his job when someone else took a bullet for him which made him feel that he is incompetent for his job. It so happened that Virat killed a criminal. He is now caring for the pregnant wife of the criminal Sada. Shruti is manipulating Virat and due to all of this, Virat is ignoring Sai. Adding to Sai's woes is Pakhi who is poisoning Sai's mind against Virat. Fans are pretty mad at Virat for messing up his relationship with Sai. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt to sign their first endorsement deal as a couple? [Exclusive]
Sai will follow Virat to the hospital and would be shocked on seeing Shruti who is pregnant. Sai will misunderstand and their equation will worsen ever. Sai will be heartbroken over the same. Now, the media buzz states that Sai will be leaving Virat and Chavan house. Also Read - TRP Report Week 49: Anupamaa soars HIGHER than ever, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 ratings improve
Despite the same, fans have kept the show on the second spot. The ardent followers of the show will keep watching the TV. We hope the makers soon redeem Virat's character on the show.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.