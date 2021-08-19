Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It follows the story of Virat aka , Sayi aka Ayesha Singh and Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma. Despite being in love with Pakhi, Virat marries Sayi to honour his promise to his dying mentor. On the other hand, Pakhi gets married to Samrat, Virat's cousin. As time passes, Virat falls in love with Sayi, thus moving on. However, Pakhi is still stuck in the past with her husband leaving her the day after the wedding upon learning the truth. The audience has been loving Sayi aka Ayesha Singh and Virat aka Neil Bhatt's chemistry in the show. They are shipped as SaiRat on social media almost every day. And in a recent interview, Neil Bhatt opened up on how he prepares for his scenes with Ayesha. And his answer will leave y'all impressed. Also Read - TRP Report Week 32 by Ormax Media: Indian Idol 12 FINALE fails to boost viewership, Super Dancer 4 climbs, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sinks

While talking to ETimes, Neil said that he never likes to prepare for a scene and likes to keep it natural. Yes, you read that right. He said, "Ayesha Singh and I have clicked naturally. We don't prepare for our scenes much. I don't like to prepare for my scenes. I like to keep things natural and spontaneous. Thankfully our writers the scenes they write are very real and we have to just add our flavours to it. Half of the work is done by our writers and the makers are doing a very good job." Now, isn't that amazing? We bet SaiRat fans will be proud of their favourite Jodi upon listening to this. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Netizens react to Shilpa Shetty's return to Super Dancer Chapter 4; Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya's transformation and more

Meanwhile, the current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin saw Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh returning to Chavan Nivas on Sayi's insistence. The whole family rejoices and are emotional on seeing his return. However, Samrat shocks everyone by saying that Pakhi never wanted to marry him. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting interesting, don't you think? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma lip-syncs FRIENDS' drunken Ross and it's the funniest thing on the internet today – watch video