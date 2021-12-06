Imlie SPOILER ALERT: Malini to join hands with Aryan to end Imlie-Aditya's relaitonship?

Imlie 6 December 2021 SPOILER ALERT: Gul Khan's Imlie has been grabbing a place in the top 5 TV shows on the TRP chart every week. The romance-drama series features Sumbul Touqeer as Imlie, Gashmeer Mahajani as Aditya and Mayuri Deshmukh as Malini in the lead. Recently, Apna Bhi Time Aayega actor Fahmaan Khan entered the show as Aryan Singh Rathore. Aryan is the CEO of Bhasker Times where Aditya works. Imlie has joined Bhasker Times as an intern. While everything should have turned out great since they would be working for the same media outlet, it seems to be working against Aditya and Imlie. With Imlie's growing popularity and promotions at the office, Aditya is getting frustrated. Malini is adding fuel to the fire and hinting that Imlie is getting closer to her boss. Also Read - TRP Report Week 47: Anupamaa rating boosts further, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin maintain their positions

Now, in the upcoming episodes of Imlie, we will se Aditya getting an ultimatum from his mother. Aparna wants Aditya to make a decision about his and Imlie's relationship. Though the Tripathi's are all rooting for Aditya to get back with Imlie, the misunderstandings between Aditya and Imlie are increasing the distance between them. And now, Malini will be seen joining hands with Aryan to bring an end to Aditya and Imlie's relationship. Also Read - Spoiler alert! Here's what your favourite TV shows Udaariyaan, Anupamaa, Imlie and others have in store for you in today's episodes

Yes, you read that right. Malini will reach out to Aryan. She will allege that he has become quite close to Imlie in a matter of a couple of days. Malini will add that Aryan may have fallen in love with her, but there's a difference between the two. She will reveal to Aryan that she hates Imlie. Furthermore, she will ask him to join hands saying that since they both want to separate Aditya and Imlie they should work together. Aryan is already against Aditya as he blames the latter for his brother-in-law's death. Will Aryan join hands with Malini? Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and more — A look at the most dhamakedaar upcoming twists of your fave TV shows

Elsewhere, out of misunderstandings and growing frustrations, Aditya will hand over divorce papers to Imlie who would be in a huge shock.