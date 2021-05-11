Indian Idol 12: Amit Kumar breaks silence on Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and contestants receiving flak for crooning Kishore Kumar's song badly

In the last weekend episodes of Indian Idol 12, we saw contestants and judges , and giving tribute to the legendary singer and crooning his chartbusters. Singer and son of Kishore Kumar, appeared as the guest judge and made our day by sharing some interesting anecdotes about his father's life and singing his evergreen songs. Though the judges and contestants garnered criticism for singing the legendary singer's song badly and not doing justice to it. Also Read - Monday Memes: Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, contestants brutally trolled after Indian Idol 12's Kishore Kumar special

Speaking about the truth in the episode, Amit Kumar told ET, "The truth is that nobody can sing like Kishore Kumar, he was a mountain of a personality and man of many faces. The youngsters of today have no idea about him, they just know ' ' from 'Aradhna'. I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai because it's a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened."

Revealing the reason behind going in the tribute episode, Amit Kumar added, "Look, everyone needs money. My father was also particular about money. They gave me the price I demanded and I went, why would I have left it? But it's okay. I have full respect for the show and its judges and participants. It's just one of those things that happen sometimes. There are so many good films and so many bad films. There are so many good songs and bad songs." When said that Himesh, Neha and other contestants have garnered criticism for singing Kishore Kumar's song badly, Amit responded, "Haan, mujhe malum hai. I didn't enjoy the episode at all."