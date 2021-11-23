is one of the most loved actresses we have in the entertainment industry. She is best known for her stint in Indian television. The actress is ruling hearts as Anupamaa in Rajan Shahi's TV show Anupamaa. The TV show is a TRP chart-topper. Fans love her as Anupamaa. However, before she grabbed Anupamaa, the actress was known for playing the chirpy Monisha Sarabha in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. And Anupamaa recently got a chance to meet Monisha. What happened when Monisha Sarabhai met Anupamaa? Also Read - Anupamaa BIG Twist: MaAn unite as Vanraj embarks on a new journey to defeat Anuj and win Anu back; will he succeed?

Well, Monisha being Monisha asked for two autographs from Anupamaa. And her reason for the same is just hilarious. Anupamaa looked stumped on listening to Monisha's reason. Monisha wanted to sell the second autograph to Mrs Kapoor in her residential building. A flabbergasted Anupamaa straight away clarifies that she won't be making it a business and offers to give just one autograph. Monisha later asks Anupamaa whether she is there for sale. Anupamaa reveals that she is there to celebrate her two million followers on Instagram And guess what, something's brewing it seems. Also Read - Anupamaa Top 5 major twists: Anu transforms for Anuj; Vanraj hatches new game plan; Kavya gets exposed and more

Rupali Ganguly captioned the post saying, "Commemorating the 2 Million Celebration week with two of your favourite characters... A huge Thank You to everyone for showering immense love and support on me as an actor in everything that I've done. Overwhelmed, Humbled and Extremely Grateful!! I am sure you must have guessed who these two are, do you want to see more of them?" Now, are Anupamaa and Monisha collaborating for something? Well, only time will tell. Meanwhile, watch the video here: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Afsana Khan SLAMS Shamita Shetty, Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly mourns co-star Madhavi Gogate and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Rupali's Anupamaa has become a household name just like Monisha Sarabhai. Both are iconic characters and have a huge fan-following.