Kuch Rang Pyaa Ke Aise Bhi 3: Here's what you need to know about Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes' upcoming show

and 's upcoming show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 is all set to entertain its viewers with their sizzling chemistry. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is one of the most popular and loved shows on TV that has managed to keep viewers glued to their screens. The show has two successful seasons and the third season is back on public demand. The star cast, story, and screenplay have managed to gain audiences' attention.

Shaheer and Erica as Dev and Sonakshi have always made a special place in the hearts of the viewers and they are the iconic screen couple today. The story of the show was how Dev loses his father at a young age and gets attached to his mother. His mother dislikes the woman that he loves and tells him to choose between the two. Erica and Shaheer's on-screen chemistry has been a treat to sore eyes. As the third season is about to hit the small screens, here's what we can expect from the show.

In the show, we saw how Dev as a husband gets sandwiched in situations between a mother and wife. Now, the complexities and drama take a notch higher where the dynamics between the characters change a lot. Viewers will witness the relation between ex-daughter-in-law and mother-in-law.

Moreover, we feel there must be a new character introduced in the show which will change the dynamics and chemistry between them. The makers will now focus upon the chemistry of Dev and Ishwari, just like they showcased the relationship between Dev and Sonakshi, which was loved by the viewers.

We think, in the third installment Sonakshi will be much more independent and how this changes the dynamics between the two. Well, we just hope that Dev and Sonakshi will have a mutual feeling of reconciling and we get to see their chemistry back once again. Moreover, Ishwari should realize her mistake of interfering between Dev and Sonakshi and helping them to be back together. Stay tuned for more updates on Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3.