A new Naagin 6 promo featuring Tejasswi Prakash is out which talks about the world changing post 2020. A similar promo was released previously minus the Bigg Boss 15 winner. It has an indirect reference to the COVID-19 pandemic which impacted the entire world in 2020. Fans are trolling the promo. Wrote a fan, “RIP LOGIC. Ab naagin world ko covid se bachaegi? Covid hoga jab tab naagin k paas Jana and doc k paas nahi.” Another one wrote, “I can't believe I will watch covid inspired Naagin just because I miss #TejasswiPrakash 's beautiful face so much Loudly crying face #TejRan.” The promo is also getting a lot of love from fans. “I have been a fan of Naagin always Specially the first season..Im so glad I will again be able to witness the magic with the most amazing actress Tejasswi Prakash. Can't wait to see. Manifesting Naagin 6 To Top all the TRP charts..My Prettiest girl. WE LOVE YOU TEJASSWI.” Have a look at the promo and reactions below: Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash bags Naagin 6, Karan Kundrra signs Bollywood film and more: Here's what Bigg Boss 15 contestants are up to now

Aa rahi hai sarvasheshtha Naagin shrishty ko mahamaari se bachaane ? Dekhiye #Naagin6 12th February se, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par.

Anytime on @justvoot @itsmetejasswi pic.twitter.com/DIVQMCCwnY — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) February 4, 2022

I have been a fan of Naagin always

Specially the first season..

Im so glad I will again be able to witness the magic with the most amazing actress Tejasswi Prakash. Can't wait to see.

Manifesting Naagin 6 To Top all the TRP charts.. My Prettiest girl. WE LOVE YOU TEJASSWI — ? ? ? ? ? (@LikeYou__Care) February 4, 2022

I can't believe I will watch covid inspired Naagin just because I miss #TejasswiPrakash 's beautiful face so much ? #TejRan — Tia H ❤️ TejRan (@tiaa345) February 4, 2022

RIP LOGIC. Ab naagin world ko covid se bachaegi? Covid hoga jab tab naagin k paas Jana and doc k paas nahi ? — Priya (@Priya99656223) February 4, 2022

What kind of BS is this? You guys had to be joking ????? — Malini ? PRATIK IS THE WINNER? (@Malini09700045) February 4, 2022

Hottest naggin ever ? — Megha (@Megha62560243) February 4, 2022

Naagin 6 begins from February 12.