TV News Recap: The Kapil Sharma Show vs The Kashmir Files, Karan Kundrra reveals numbers of kids Tejasswi Prakash wants and more

The Kapil Sharma Show got into controversy over the promotion of The Kashmir Files, Archana Puran Singh reacted to the reports of quitting Kapil's show, Karan Kundrra talks about the number of babies Tejasswi Prakash wants and more. Here's a recap of the TV Newsmakers