Noted television actress Sanjeeda Shaikh has come under the scanner of the netizens for her latest style file. Sanjeeda is known for her glamorous and bold avatar on Instagram these days. She is also a doting mother to Ayra Ali, who she shares with former actor-husband, . Sanjeeda Shaikh's Instagram is always on fire with her outdoorsy, girl-next-door type of photoshoots. She is also seen flaunting bridal drop-dead gorgeous couture. However, it's her modern avatar that always grabs most of the attention. Recently, Sanjeeda shared a minuscule video. It's about a second long video in which Sanjeeda is seen in a halter gown with a deep plunging neckline. In the boomerang-ish video, we see her letting her hair down and brushing her fingers through them as she adjusts the luscious locks.

Now, while some have loved how HOT she is looking in the video, some have slammed her for her dressing sense. Sanjeeda Shaikh's halter gown with risqué neckline is not they excepted from her, it seems. Some social media users have slammed her saying that she should not call herself Muslim because of her westernized dressing sense. A lot of people called her 'Besharam'. Some also passed personal remarks saying that Sanjeeda is not herself in her posts lately. There were a lot of heart and fire emoticons dropped too. Well, check the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda)

Sanjeeda is not the one to respond to trolls. She has been focusing on work and her daughter, Ayra. On the work front, Sanjeeda Shaikh was seen in two music videos and two OTT films this year. Sanjeeda featured in music videos such as Toh Aa Gaye Hum and Saiyaan. She was seen in Taish and Kaali Kuhi that released on ZEE5 and Netflix respectively.

She is working on Kun Faya Kun with .