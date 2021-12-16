and Shivangi Joshi were going to collaborate for a music video had been a gossip in the telly land for some time now. A BTS clip clip of the duo had gone viral on social media that had sparked off the rumours. Shaheer and Shivangi's fans were super happy with the same. And now finally, the duo have confirmed it by dropping the FIRST poster of the same. Shaheer Sheikh and Shivangi Joshi will be seen in Stebin Ben's O Dilbar Yaara. By the title, it suggests being a romantic melody. However, the song will not just talk about love but also despair. Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2 major twist: Anandi decides to take a shocking step against Jigar; Anand stands in support

Talking about the poster, Shivangi and Shaheer's hug is soo cute. They make for an adorable romantic couple. Sharing the post together, they captioned it saying, "The wait is finally over. Coming soon to drown you in Love & Despair!" Check it our below: Also Read - Year Ender 2021: Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh and more – 9 TV couples who welcomed their first child this year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Talking about the BTS clip of Shivangi Joshi and Shaheer Sheikh, the two seemed to be in fun spirits and were laughing and smiling while shooting for the song. Shivangi will also be seen in a lehenga and choli in the song. The actress' clip of practising for the same was also in the clip. Check out the same here:

Shaheer Sheikh and Shivangi Joshi both worked with Rajan Shahi in the past. While Shivangi was a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata wherein she played Naira and Sirat. The actress got loads of accolades and recognition for the same. It won't be wrong to say that Shivangi's fame increased 100 folds after she started playing Naira. The actress is currently seen in Balika Vadhu 2.

Talking about Shaheer Sheikh, he worked with Rajan Shahi in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Shaheer's Abir Rajvansh was one of the most loved characters of the handsome television actor. He was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and Pavitra Rishta 2.0.