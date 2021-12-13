It was Sidharth Shukla's 41st birth anniversary yesterday. On 2nd September 2021, the Bigg Boss 13 winner passed away after suffering from a heart attack in his sleep. The actor was one of the most loved celebs in the TV industry. His demise is a huge void for everyone. His fans were utterly devastated upon learning the shocking news of his tragic demise. However, they made sure to make his birth anniversary memorable. Wishes, gifts and blessings were showered on Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary on 12 December 2021. And now, his family has released a statement thanking his fans for their love and blessings. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan remembers Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary; calls him 'Irreplaceable'

"Sidharth's birthday would have been a much more difficult day for us, but seeing all the love sent his way de it easier and beautiful. We feel blessed that Sidharth is still being showered with unconditional love and continues to live in all our hearts forever. A heartfelt Thank You from us to each and everyone of you! We are grateful for all the love you have shown to our family, including our father. Please keep Sidharth and our family in your thoughts and prayers always. - Shukla Family," the heartfelt statement read. Check it out below:

Shehnaaz Gill, who was rumoured to be dating Sidharth shared a beautiful picture of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. He had wings on an angel and a very charming smile in her post. She did not put up any caption and instead let her silence speak. Shehnaaz Gill was utterly devastated by Sidharth's demise. During Bigg Boss 13 and afterwards, Shehnaaz confessed her feelings for Sidharth on countless occasions. However, the two maintained good friends stance forever.

After Sidharth's demise, there were reports that Sidharth and Shehnaaz were planning to tie the knot in December. However, it was all just media reports and nothing was ever confirmed.