Smriti Irani welcomes would-be son-in-law into family; Fans says 'Finally aap saas ban gaye'

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress has welcomed her would-be son-in-law into her family as her daughter gets engaged. Smriti Irani took to her social media handle and shared pictures of her daughter Shanelle's proposal with her beau Arjun Bhalla. The actress has been promoted to a Saas in real life and has warned him that he will have to bear her as his mother-in-law now. "To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our mad cap family .. bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law & worse .. me for a Saas … (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani #newbeginnings."

The pictures include Arjun proposing to Shanelle and a selfie while the bride-to-be flaunts her ring. As soon as the actress and honourable Minister of Women and Child Development of India shared the post, congratulatory wishes were dropped in the comments section of the post. , Divya Seth, , , Vikas Gupta, and more washed Smriti Irani for the new beginning as a would-be mother-in-law. Check out Smriti's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

Apart from the congratulatory wishes, Smriti Irani's fans also dropped comments saying that she has finally become a saas for real now. Many fans gave a reference to her popular TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in the comments.

A couple of weeks ago, Smriti had penned a heartfelt note on Shanelle's birthday saying, "You center us , nurture us , sit and quietly let our tantrums pass you by … there are times when you flare up coz there is only so much indiscipline you can take… happy birthday to the most loving daughter.. to many a times my partner in crime love you @shanelleirani."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

Congratulations to the new Saas, Smriti Irani.