Anupamaa: Upcoming MAJOR TWISTS in Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma's show will surely blow your mind!

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows that are quite famous among viewers. 's show is the most-watched show on Indian television. , Rupali Ganguly, , and others play pivotal roles in the show.

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Anupama has divorced Vanraj and the latter has moved on with Kavya. Anupamaa has now recovered from her illness and the entire Shah family decides to move back to Ahmedabad. Anupamaa is happy and excited to go back to her home and stay with her family. On the other hand, Kavya is quite excited to take responsibility for daughter in law. During Vanraj and Kavya's wedding, Advait fails to gift them. He decides to decorate Vanraj and Kavya's car like a newly wedded couple and tells them to always stay happy and not worry about Anupamaa. As the Shah's reach their house, Bapuji makes an important announcement. Bapuji divides the house into three parts, one for Vanraj, the other for , and the third one for Anupamaa. Vanraj gets elated with Bapuji's decision, while Kavya fumes with anger. Bapuji tells Anupamaa to always stay with them and never leave them alone. Anupamaa tells Bapuji that she does not need anything, but he insists her to keeps it. Also Read - Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Bapuji's major decision leaves Kavya angry

Now, when Kavya returns to the Shah house as the daughter-in-law, let's take a look at what can happen now on the show. Well, we guess now Anupamaa will become independent as she has to repay a debt to Advait. Baa does not accept Kavya as her daughter-in-law. Nandini will support Kavya and be with her. On the other hand, Bapuji will get to know that it is not Kavya's fault that Vanraj and Anupamaa's marriage went kaput. He will try his level best to maintain a happy atmosphere at home and blames Vanraj for spoiling their happy family. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey shares the most horrifying experience of Vanraj's life involving Rakhi aka Tassnim Sheikh

Kavya's ex-husband Anirudh will be seen supporting her and helping her during difficult times. Will Kavya fall in love with Anirudh and get back to him? Or after facing heartbreak from Vanraj and Kavya, will Anirudh and Anupama turn business partners and do wonders in their lives?

Well, the makers are trying their best to keep the viewers hooked to their show and are introducing major twists and turns in the upcoming episodes. What do you think will happen in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa?