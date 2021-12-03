Recently, YouTube released the Top 10 Popular YouTube Videos Of 2021 list and Popular TV show Ka Ooltah Chashmah has made it to the list. In fact, it is the only TV show that has grabbed a place in the Top Trending Videos section. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's episode clip has been placed on the 10th spot. The trending videos section majorly includes popular YouTubers such as CarryMinati, Ashish Chanchlani, Bhuvan Bam, Anubhav Singh Bassi to name a few. Also Read - Anupamaa's Anuj, Imlie's Malini, Udaariyaan's Jasmine - 7 side characters on Top TV shows who sidelined main leads

and 's Baarish Ban Jaana has also grabbed a place in the Top Music videos section. It has been placed 8th on the list. Check the two lists here:

Top 10 Trending YouTube Videos

1. Zombie: The Living Dead

2. Paagal Beta 13 (Jokes)

3. TVF's Aspirants' UPSC-Optional Me Kya Hai?

4. The Land Of Bigg Boss by Carry Minati

5. Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore Finals (Hindi)

6. The Mummy Returns by Ashish Chanchlani

7. Bhai-Behan Aur Chudail by Rachit Rojha

8. Dindora: Ep O1: Lag Gayi by BB Ki Vines

9. Roommate-Stand Up Comedy Ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi

10. Bhide Jumps Off Balcony: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Top 10 Music Videos

1. 's Lut Gaye

2. Bhojpuri Song: Kunware Me Ganga Nahaile Bani

3. Badshah & Jacqueline's Paani Paani

4. 's Baarish Ki Jaaye

5. 's Saiyaan Ji

6. Love Story's Saranga Dariya

7. Bhojpuri Song: Nadi Bich Naiya Dole

8. Hina Khan-Shaheer Sheikh's Baarish Ban Jaana

9. Dhee ft. Arivu's Enjoy Enjaami

10. Shershaah's Raataan Lambiyan

Coming back to the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah video clip, it is titled Bhide Jumps off the balcony. The sitcom is known for its unique humour amidst critical situations. And this particular clips was about the episode in which Bhide's scooter went missing.

All Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah lovers know that every character is unique in its own way. Bhide is no different. He is a school teacher and extremely attached to his scooter. He has named it Sakharam. When it goes missing one cannot imagine his plight. Though the title of the video says Bhide jumps off the balcony, he doesn't really injuries himself. Yes, the scene is a highly dramatic one, but when your favourite scooter goes missing, even you would feel haywire.

It so happens that Bhide learns that Tappu aka Raj Anadkat and Jethalal aka had asked Madhavi aka Sonalika Joshi to give a nice hair massage to Bhide. The oil massage made him sleepy. In a frantic move, he flips through the railing and goes to confront Jethalal at his home. Watch the clip here:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-watched television shows in the country. It has a separate fanbase of its own. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is also one of the longest-running TV shows in the country.