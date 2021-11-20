Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's director Malav Rajda renews his wedding vows with Priya on their 10th wedding anniversary – view pics

Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda and Priya Ahuja Rajda renewed their wedding vows on their 10th wedding anniversary yesterday. It was an elaborate wedding affair with Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet functions too. The pictures of the same are going viral on social media right now. The Haldi function took place a couple of days ago. The cast and crew of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah attended the functions and also the wedding that took place yesterday, 19 November 2021. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team shares an official statement on Goli aka Kush Shah and 3 other crew members’ current health status

Sunayana Fozdar who plays Anjali Bhabhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kush Shah aka Goli and Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu were seen at all the functions. Nidhi Bhanushali who played Sonu from 2012 to 2019 also joined Malav and Priya for their 10th wedding anniversary celebrations. Check out the pictures from the Haldi ceremony and wedding here: Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Kush Shah aka Goli and 3 crew members test POSITIVE for COVID-19

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tmkoc Paltan (@tmkocpaltan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC FANDOM❤ (@tmkocfandom)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jethalalfclub (@jethalalfclub2.0)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOGRA BANQUET (@mogra.banquet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IamGujarat (@iamgujarat)

Talking about the wedding and the pre-wedding festivities, all of them took place at a suburban hotel in Mumbai. The entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and their families and friends had joined Malav and Priya on their wedding anniversary plus wedding vows renewal. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Rita Reporter aka Priya Ahuja and Goli aka Kush Shah's picture is too adorable to miss

While talking to Etimes, Malav Rajda opened up on his bond with his actress wife and their 10-year journey as husband and wife. He said that nothing changed in their bond and that their friendship remains the same as it was 10 years ago. He added that Priya is never possessive or has even had a doubt about his feelings for her. He reasoned that often his hectic work schedules shake things up in a marriage, however, he said that they never faced any such thing. He added that good communication has been a key to their successful marriage.

Priya expressed her excitement on twinning with her son, Ardaas on their wedding day. She said that Ardaas had a great time bonding with everyone and loved wearing coordinated outfits. Talking about their bond, she credited their strong friendship for a successful marriage. The duo was happy to reunite with the Taarak family for celebrations.