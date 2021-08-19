It's Thursday, the day we share with y'all the TRP report of your favourite TV shows. It's been an interesting week that passed. We saw a magnanimous finale taking place on Sunday, on the day of Independence Day. Yes, we are talking about the Indian Idol 12 finale. Some sinking reality TV shows climbed the charts this week. And some TV shows lost their TRPs. Well, let's have a dekko at the TRP report of 19 August 2021 Week 32 by Ormax Media here: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Netizens react to Shilpa Shetty's return to Super Dancer Chapter 4; Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya's transformation and more

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Ruling on top is your favourite sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Though some characters are missing from the show, the viewership of the audience is just as strong as ever. It proves what loyal fanbase Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has. , Shailesh Lodha, and the rest of the cast has impeccable comic timing.

Anupamaa

Grabbing the second spot is Anupamaa starring , and . The TV show in the past week focussed on how Anupamaa wins over Pakhi again. Anupama comes to her daughter's rescue when she has to perform on stage and Kavya ditches her. On the other hand, we saw a social issue depicted in the show. Kinjal's boss started getting extra friendly with her. The drama continues.

Indian Idol 12

It was Indian Idol 12's grand finale on Sunday (15th August 2021). The finale went on for about 12 hours with various guests joining the contestants for a fun-filled and super zealous finale of the season. However, it not much helped in the TRPs. Indian Idol kept steady at the third position. Pawandeep Rajan lifted the trophy as the winner of the season.

Dance Deewane 3

Last week on Dance Deewane 3 we saw Mirabai Chanu, Bhavani Devi and Priya Malik joining the stage. It was Independence Day special and fans loved every bit of it. Dance Deewane 3 is placed at 4th position this week.

Super Dancer Chapter 4

Compared to last week, Super Dancer Chapter 4 had a slight jump in the TRPs. This week, they took 5th fifth on the list. We wonder what the TRP would be like when returns to the show.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have slipped down a little. It seems the drama of Virat's fake friend's love story broken audiences' hearts. But hey, now that Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh has returned, expect it to climb charts again.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi comes up with more drama each week apart from some uber-cool stunts. This week we saw Mahekk Chahal getting eliminated from the show.

Kundali Bhagya

This past week, in and 's Kundali Bhagya, we saw Preeta consulting another doctor for her pregnancy. The doctor tells her that she can get pregnant. This news elates her and Karan. It seems, fans want to see PreeRan happy and this is working with the TRPs.

Wagle Ki Duniya

All of a sudden , , Chinmayee Salvi, Shaheen Kapahi, Anjan Srivastav and Bharti Achrekar starrer sit-com had been climbing the TRP charts. But it seems the current track is not that happening. This week Wagle Ki Duniya is placed in the 9th spot.

The leap in Shvangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai did not work so well it seems. However, now that Sirat is back in Goenka house, expect Kartik to fall in love with her anytime now.