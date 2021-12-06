Udaariyaaan SPOILER ALERT: Fateh to take up odd jobs after dumping Jasmin; Tejo gets angry on Angad

and 's TV production, Udaariyaan is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. For weeks now, the show has kept everyone hooked to their TV sets. It has been grabbing a spot in the top 5 TV shows every week. Udaariyaan features as Fateh Singh Virk, Priyanka Choudhary as Tejo Kaur Sandhu, Isha Malviya as Jasmin Kaur Sandhu. Recently, Karan V Grover joined the cast of Udaariyaan as Angad Maan. In the latest episode of Udaariyaan, we saw Fateh dumping Jasmin. Fateh had been taking revenge on Jasmin after he learned about her evil ways. Also Read - Anupamaa's Anuj, Imlie's Malini, Udaariyaan's Jasmine - 7 side characters on Top TV shows who sidelined main leads

Fateh had learned about Jasmin's evil deeds during the Diwali bash which had led to a huge fire. He had learned that it was Jasmin who had bailed Jass out from jail. And since, Fateh started his revenge. After dumping Jasmin at the airport, Fateh seeks forgiveness and promise from Buzzo and Rupi. Fateh wants to repent his deeds and hence decides to walk out from everyone's lives. Fateh wants Tejo to live her life peacefully with Angad. In the upcoming episodes of Udaariyaan, we will see Fateh living off alone. He seeks shelter at a place where he is robbed off. With no money on him, Fateh will take up odd jobs to survive. He will work at a restaurant and also work at a petrol pump.

Elsewhere, Tejo and Angad will reach the latter's home. Tejo will be surprised to see Angad has a daughter. Now, viewers will get to see that Angad has a past. Tejo is surprised by Angad's rude behaviour with Riya. She expresses her anger in front of him. One thing leads to another and Angad gets into a fight with Tejo. They fight over Angad wanting to send Riya to the hostel. On the other hand, Jasmin will turn eviler. She will blame Tejo for everything that Fateh did with her. She will decide to take revenge on both Fateh and Tejo for ruining her life.