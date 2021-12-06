Udaariyaaan SPOILER ALERT: Fateh to take up odd jobs after dumping Jasmin; Tejo gets angry on Angad

Udaariyaan 6 December Spoiler Alert: Jasmin aka Isha Malviya will turn evil and blame Tejo for Fateh's deeds. Elsewhere, Fateh will decide to mend ways and leave his family. Tejo and Angad will get into a fight.