Udaariyaan SPOILER ALERT: Fateh misses Tejo; Jasmin plans her first move against the latter

Udaariyaan TV Show latest spoiler update: Fateh aka Ankit Gupta will leave Moga to stay out of Angad and Tejo's life. However, he will continue to miss Tejo. On the other hand, Jasmin will plan to ruin Tejo and Fateh's life.