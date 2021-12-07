Udaariyaan SPOILER ALERT: Fateh misses Tejo; Jasmin plans her first move against the latter

Udaariyaaan 7 December 2021 written update: , 's TV show Udaariyaan is one of the top TV shows in the country. The TV show stars Priyanka Choudhary, Ankita Gupta, Isha Malviya in the lead with Karan V Grover being the recent addition to the show. In the latest episode of Udaariyaan, we saw Fateh leaving Moga to repent for what he did with his family and Tejo. He dumps Jasmin after he learns about her evil deeds again Tejo, his family and her family. Fateh was heartbroken to know that it was Jasmin who bailed Jass out and caused a threat to Tejo. He also learned that it was Jasmin who started the fire during the Diwali celebrations. He took revenge on Jasmin by burning her passport while she dreamt of going to Canada on her honeymoon. Also Read - Udaariyaaan SPOILER ALERT: Fateh to take up odd jobs after dumping Jasmin; Tejo gets angry on Angad

In the upcoming episode of Udaariyaan, we will see Jasmin planning to ruin Tejo and Fateh's life. Jasmin still believes that Tejo is behind ruining her and Fateh's relationship. Jasmin feels that Tejo planned everything with Fateh together. And hence, she wants to ruin their lives. She will decide to take revenge on both Fateh and Tejo. She has already begun her hunt to know about their whereabouts. She quickly learns from Sweety that Fateh has left and is not in Moga. She continues to let everyone believe that she and Fateh are in Canada by sharing a picture on site.

Tejo and Fateh are shocked to see it but recover believing that at least their families will now rest peacefully. Fateh gets robbed on reaching Gurdaspur. He later gets into a fight with the lodge owner and is ousted from the lodge. However, with no place to go, he comes back and requests the owner to give him someplace. The lodge owner asks him to work and wash the dishes. Elsewhere, Tejo will try to look out for some jobs and hence will head out to look for colleges and interviews. She will be perplexed on seeing Angad's behavioural difference with Riya and other kids. She will try to find out about his bond with Riya but Angad would keep on dodging the question.