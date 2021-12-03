Wedding bells are ringing all across the globe. With and getting married today to various TV celebs getting married such as Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, to and Vicky Jain getting married this month, the wedding season is in full swing. Will Eijaz Khan and join the bandwagon too. Eijaz and Pavitra Punia have been dating each other for a while now. They met inside the house of Bigg Boss 14. Their relationship dynamics were quite wild. However, they eventually grew fond of each other. Pavitra and Eijaz confessed their feelings for each other on the Valentines Special episode of Bigg Boss 14 and since then the two love birds have been together. And ever since they started dating, fans have been asking when are Pavijaz getting married. Handsome hunk Eijaz Khan has finally opened up on the same. Also Read - Nikki Tamboli's note for her late brother Jatin on his birthday will leave you with a lump in the throat

While talking to ETimes, Eijaz Khan revealed that there has been too much pressure on them both to get married. Everyone has been asking them to get married. However, he added that there are a lot of things that they have to sort out first. Eijaz added that whenever he posts a photo on Instagram of them together, people often drop comments asking him when they were getting married. He has urged his fans to pray for them so that they get married.

Eijaz further revealed that Pavitra's father is not keeping well and also there are other things that were to be dealt with. "Good things always take time to happen," he added. When asked whether he was watching Bigg Boss 15, he said that he hasn't been following. He added that he doesn't have a filter and if he won't like anything, he would tweet about it and he doesn't want to do it. He said that he wants to detach himself from the Bigg Boss world. He believes that if you don't get detached you'll be stuck in that universe forever. Eijaz said that he doesn't have anything against the show and is very thankful to for guiding him.