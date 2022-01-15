Bigg Boss 15 made news alongside , Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai's son Nirvair, Mohit Malik-Aditi Shirwaikar's son Ekbir, and Jankee Parekh's son Sufi, Ruslaan Mumtaz-Nirali Mehta's son Reyaan. The toddlers made news for their COVID battle. Mouni Roy and grabbed headlines for their wedding, , Anupamaa, 2. Shehnaaz Gill's photoshoot went viral on the gram and more made news this whole week. So, without further ado, let's check the TV newsmakers of the week here... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Kamya Panjabi is not amused with the 'Jagat Didi' comment on Shamita Shetty — read tweet

Umar Riaz

Last week, we saw Umar Riaz getting eliminated from the house. His eviction had shocked everyone. Netizens were mighty upset with the makers for ousting Umar from the show and claimed that he deserved to be in the top 2. Rajiv Adatia, Gauahar Khan and more celebs came out in support of him. Umar, once outside opened up on his eviction saying he has accepted it. However, he did voice his opinion when he felt wronged. Like for instance, Umar called out Geeta Kapur for her remark on his profession of being a doctor and compared it to his volatile moment during the show. A couple of days ago, he came online to interact with his fans. Umar broke records by being the second highest male contestant to have more than 80k followers on his live chat. Sidharth Shukla had the highest live audience. Throughout the week, Umar kept in the news for various reasons. His father slammed Tejasswi Prakash and called her an opportunist. Umar also praised for being the host for Bigg Boss. He also trumped the social media trends and beat Sidharth, and more contestants. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did Karan Kundrra use FILTHY language against Pratik Sehajpal? This video will make cringe

Bigg Boss 15

This week we saw contestants battling it out for the ticket to finale task yet again. And the tasks resulted in some volatile arguments. This week Tejasswi Prakash got a lot of backlash on the show. Even Rajiv Adatia slammed her alongside Karan's family. Tejasswi's behaviour has irked a lot of fans and families. Tejasswi had been at loggerheads with Karan Kundrra, , Pratik Sehajpal and more contestants this entire week. A lot of netizens also slammed Tejasswi for using sympathy and a woman card. Karan looked fed-up of being cooped up inside the house of bb15. Shivangi Joshi extended her support to Karan Kundrra. Teja muted video clip also went viral that led to speculation of Tejasswi using foul language on the show. Simba Nagpal will replace Vishal Kotian in Bigg Boss 15 wild card. Shamita Shetty was furious with Abhijeet Bichukale. She also got into a nasty fight with and Nishant Bhat. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 104, Written Updates: Rashami Desai says Tejasswi Prakash was insecure of Karan Kundrra and her friendship

Shehnaaz Gill

Slowly and gradually, Shehnaaz Gill is resuming her work life. The actress recently shared a new photoshoot on her Instagram handle. It instantly went viral on social media. Shehnaaz, it seems, shot for another photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani. Shehnaaz's model face won several hearts.

COVID harrows TV industry

This week a lot of celeb kids, mostly toddlers, made news for contracting COVID. Firstly, it was Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's son Sufi Mehta. The 11-month-old boy didn't make any movement after catching a fever. It had troubled and worried his parents a lot. Sufi had to be moved to COVID hospital and in the ICU. A couple of days later, Sufi recovered. Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai's son Nirvair Rai also got COVID a couple of days ago. Kishwer's house help had got COVID as well. The two have been managing everything in the house on their own and taking care of Nirvair as well. Nirvair is now all fine. and Aditi Shirwaikar's son, Ekbir Malik had also contracted COVID. The husband-wife duo decided to keep the atmosphere happy to help Ekbir recuperate faster. Latest, Ruslan Mumtaz, Nirali Mehta and their son Reyaan have all tested COVID positive. Ruslaan's parents have also contracted the virus. Rubina Dilaik revealed that she had caught COVID as well. Kamya Punjabi, Vishal Kotian and more celebs got COVID as well.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy made news for her wedding reports. A report in Hindustan Times said that Mouni will be tying the knot with her Dubai-based businessman beau on 27th January 2022. It has been said that the two will have a destination wedding in India. The wedding will reportedly take place at Goa's Vagator Beach. The wedding guest list has also surfaced and names like , , Manish Malhotra, and more have come forward. This week Mouni also received flak for sharing bikini pictures on her gram.

Karishma Tanna

A couple of days ago, Karishma Tanna made news for revealing her wedding date in front of the paparazzi. The Naagin 3 actress revealed that she will be getting married on the 5th of February. Karishma Tanna got engaged to Varun Bangera in November. The two have been seeing each other for a while, reports have claimed.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Nakuul Mehta and starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was in the news for various reasons. Disha and Nakuul's chemistry has been winning hearts. However, Disha's dressing got a little bit of flak on social media. Nakuul and Disha celebrated a century of episodes of their show with a selfie. Fans of Ram and Priya couldn't stop gushing.

Anupamaa

, , and starrer Anupamaa made the news for various reasons. Madalsa aka Kavya's sudden disappearance had led to speculations of whether the actress has got COVID. However, BollywoodLife.com got in touch with Madalsa and she revealed that she was fit and fine and that it was just another dhamakedaar twist that's being planned. Madalsa also opened up on getting criticisms for playing Kavya. The actress said that she feels happiest when she receives hate for Kavya as it means that her character's intent is a success. The audience wasn't happy as the makers showed Vanraj in good light. They felt his character was being white-washed. Rupali and Gaurav's chemistry kept winning hearts.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completed 13 years in the industry. The show has been going on for the last 13 years and the former cast and crew members had all turned nostalgic on the occasion. This week, Harshad Chopda, who plays Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, also completed 16 years in the industry. Moreover, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod made news for their sizzling chemistry and scenes in the show.

Naagin 6

Naagin 6 was said to begin by January end. However, if the latest post by Ekta Kapoor is to go by, not even the cast has been finalised for Naagin 6. For weeks now, names such as Mahhek Chahal, , Rubina Dilaik and more had come forward. But Ekta slammed them all saying she had been recovering from COVID and other health issues and hence work was delayed.

That's all this week, see y'all in the next.