TV News Weekly Recap: 4 shocking evictions, 4 wildcard entries in Bigg Boss 15; Rubina Dilaik trolled for weight gain; Sanjeeda Shaikh slammed for bold outfit and more

As we near the end of the week and the month as well. here's a dekko at what/who grabbed headlines in the TV world last week. Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Bigg Boss 15 and more made news.