And just like that, we are in the last few days of November of 2021. The whole year flew by like the wind, don't you think? Anyway, it's time to wrap the TV newsmakers of the week. So, without further ado, let's check out who/what made news in the TV world this past week: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Nikki Tamboli goes braless in latest photoshoot, Shaheer Sheikh turns stylist for daughter and more

Bigg Boss 15

In this week of Bigg Boss 15, we saw4 shocking eliminations taking place. Simba Nagpal, , Vishal Kotian and were evicted from the show in shocking two-day mid-week eliminations. Netizens were disappointed with the evictions. In the weekend Ka Vaar episode, we saw entering the house. The TRPs of Bigg Boss 15 are very low and hence the makers have brought in 4 new entries. , , and her husband are the newest wildcard entrants of Bigg Boss 15. This past week, we saw Karan Kundrra getting slammed for his overly possessive behaviour towards Tejasswi Prakash. After his elimination, Jay reunited with his daughter and shared an adorable video of the same on his Instagram handle. Earlier this week, Afsana Khan had slammed Shamita Shetty's re-entry on the show. She said that Shamita is not even equal to her pairron ki jutti. was asked about her rumoured Bigg Boss 15 entry when she conducted an ask me anything session on Instagram. The actress made it crystal clear that she has no plans to enter Bigg Boss. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma makes for the goofiest bride-to-be at her bachelorette – watch video

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla's family is planning to release his test rap on his birth anniversary in December. His rumoured girlfriend and actress Shehnaaz Gill is said to be overlooking the release of the same. She wants it to be perfect and surprise his fans. Elsewhere, Shehnaaz yet again grabbed headlines when Dabboo Ratnani had shared UNSEEN pictures of the Honsla Rakh actress from her old photoshoot. In other news, old pictures of Shehnaaz Gill wearing Sidharth's mother and sister's clothes went viral. Also Read - From Rupali Ganguly to Sumbul Touqeer Khan, you will be amazed to see how cute these 7 TV actresses looked in their childhood – see pics

Rubina's shocking post

Earlier this week, Bigg Boss 14 winner slammed her pseudo fans for trolling her for gaining weight. She asked them to not call themselves her fans if they loved her only because of her physical appearance. "Dear well Wishers/ PSEUDO FANS, I am observing that my weight gain is bothering you! You are relentlessly sending hate mails and messages, you don’t see my worth if I don’t hire a PR or if I don’t tip paps for spotting … you are threatening to leave fandoms coz I am fat now, I don’t wear good (designer) clothes and I am not working hard to get BIG projects …. Well, I am indeed disappointed that, FOR YOU my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work ….. But I have a GOOD NEWS for you all…. ITS MY LIFE and it has phases, and you too are a phase of my life! PS:- I respect my fans, so don’t call yourself my FAN !" She said in a hard hitting post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Sanjeeda Shaikh trolled

Sanjeeda Shaikh shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she was seen flaunting her glamorous avatar. She was seen in a halter gown that had a deep plunging neckline. Netizens slammed her in the name of religion. Sanjeeda has been sharing some hot pictures on her grab that often become the talking point.

Icon Awards Films 2021

Recently, Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards were conducted in the city. , Anupamaa, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and others won big at the awards. Harshad Chopda, Karishma Sawant, Pranali Rathod, , , , Rajan Shahi, , , Hemal Dev and others won big.

denied entry on sets of TKSS

In a shocking turn of events, reports had surfaced stating that former actress and honourable Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani had been refused entry by a guard on the sets of . The delay had led to the cancellation of the shoot. BollywoodLife.com found out that it was a misunderstanding due to which the whole incident took place. A highly placed source close to the channel that airs The Kapil Sharma Show has confirmed that the incident did happen. “It happened four days ago. There was a misunderstanding caused after the security guard failed to recognize the minister and didn’t allow entry to the set. Kapil or the team didn't even know that this was happening outside, while they prepped for the shoot inside the studio,” said the source further revealing that the incident has put the makers in a very embarrassing situation. “When the team found out, they were very embarrassed. Kapil also profusely apologised to the Honorable minister,” said the source, sharing why there has been no official confirmation as yet. “It is part of damage control. They want all the speculations to die down and then perhaps Kapil will take to his social media to share that it really happened and why,” the source shared.

2 leap and cast

Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai and Samriddh Bawa have joined the cast of Balika Vadhu 2 post leap in the role of Anandi, Anand and respectively. A promo had been released by the channel as well. The future story will see how Anand becomes Anandi's support system and how she struggles with her relationship with Jigar. Fans are already rooting for Shivangi and Randeep's jodi as ShivRan.

hospitalised

In a shocking turn of events, Rajat Tokas was hospitalised recently. The Jodha Akbar actor revealed the same in his Instagram post. He is currently in recovery mode. Rajat thanked his beloved wife for taking care of him when he was not well in a heartfelt post. "Thanks to my beautiful wife for going beyond her way, to not only help me recover, regain my strength, take care of me, be up all night so that I am okay since last week, being my reason - a beacon of hope to be able to sit, stand and pass through these challenging times. I love her for a reason, and it is also observed by my close ones that I am blessed to have her in my life, as the most beautiful, loving, caring supportive wife, one could dream of. And it’s true. I am proud and forever in debt to her for gracing me with her angelic self and selecting me as her man. I love you, baby. Thank you for everything, always. Will surely make up for it. Now, I only wish to get well soon. And be back on track. Thank you all for your blessings, really helping me get better every passing day," Rajat's post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajat (@rajattokas19)

Neil-Aishwarya to tie the knot soon

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's and Aishwarya Sharma are engaged to be married. And guess what, they are marrying by the end of this month. Yes, reports state that Neil and Aishwarya will be tying the knot in Ujjain on 30th November. Aishwarya's friends threw a bachelorette bash for her a couple of days ago. It looked so much fun, just like the chirpy actress.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 to go off-air

and starrer Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 premiered in August this year. However, the TRPs of the much-anticipated TV show did not pick up ever. Though Nakuul and Disha are popular names in the industry and share amazing chemistry on-screen, it didn't reflect in the TRPs. And hence, the latest reports state that the makers have decided to pull the plug on the show. It is said that Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 will air its last episode next month on 18th December 2021.