TV News Weekly RECAP: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin track change, Shehnaaz Gill back with a bang, Naagin 6 and more

Shaheer Sheikh loses his father to COVID, Shehnaaz Gill became Instagram active again, Band Baaja Baaraat time in ITV as four celebrities are all set to tie the knot and more: Here's a round-up on the TV news of the week.