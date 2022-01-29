TV News Weekly RECAP: Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar get married, truth behind Shweta Tiwari's 'bra ki size' remark, Sidharth Shukla's family's statement and more

Mouni Roy got married to Suraj Nambiar, Shweta Tiwari's 'bra ki size' remark created controversy, Shaheer Sheikh's emotional note for his father, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal to be parents soon and more: Meet the TV Newsmakers of the week.