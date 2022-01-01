2021 is done and dusted with and now we are in 2022. The last week of 2021 was quite eventful in the TV industry. Shehnaaz Gill made news for her dance video. Asim Riaz's tweet went viral which netizens linked to Shehnaaz's tweet. Bigg Boss 15 made headlines for various reasons. From raking divorce to lashing out at Abhijit Bhattacharjee, Umar Riaz's fight with Karan Kundrra, and more. For this week, the nominated contestants are Pratik Sehajpal, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Umar Riaz, and Abhijit Bichukale. This past week, Vahbiz Dorabjee and Vivian D'Sena announced that they have got divorced officially. This and more happened in the TV world! Check out below: Also Read - Happy birthday Umar Riaz: 7 shirtless pics of Bigg Boss 15 contestant that will leave Rashami Desai and his female fans swooning

Bigg Boss 15

Starting with Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 15, we saw RRR cast and director - Jr NTR, , Ali Bhatt and S.S. Rajamouli gracing the sets. On Sunday, we saw and promoting Jersey, whereas and Guru Randhawa promoted Dance Meri Rani. Karan confessed his feelings for Tejasswi while the housemates exchanged the secret Santa gifts. took a class of the housemates as usual. Later, we saw the Ticket to Finale nomination task taking place. Before the task, the housemates were asked to name one contestant they want to put out and nominate for eliminations. Since the housemates couldn't come to a consensus, Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale were nominated. The nomination for the Ticket To Finale task was won by Pratik Sehajpal, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat. After that, we saw the Ticket to Finale task taking place in which the nominated contestants - Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, and Abhijit Bichukale - pre-deciding to cancel (raddh) the task. Bigg Boss slammed the housemates for the same and himself cancelled the task. Devoleena hurt by Abhijit's backstabbing had lashed out at him and hurled verbal abuses. The rest of the contestants were amused by Devoleena's outburst. Bigg Boss later punished the housemates by announcing the nomination task for eliminations. Rashami Desai, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were safe whereas Umar and Abhijit lost out. Karan, Tejasswi and Rashami were asked to nominate one person each in their place. And hence, the nominated contestants for the week are Abhijit, Umar, Devoleena, Shamita and Pratik. This week we also saw Rakhi Sawant raking up Rashami's past and slamming Devoleena for her outburst against Abhijit. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 90, Live Updates: Dharmendra, Palak Tiwari, Bharti Singh and more celebs to join Salman Khan on 31st night bash

Shivangi Joshi CLEARS controversy around Mohsin Khan, announces new project

Shivangi Joshi grabbed headlines a couple of days ago when an article courted controversy around Mohsin Khan. Shivangi clarified that the article that went around saying that she allegedly was finding it difficult to 'move on' from her co-star. However, Shivangi recently slammed the report in her Instagram stories. She revealed that she was talking about her character Naira and not anyone in specific. Furthermore, she also made an announcement of her new project with Mohsin Khan. "The recent article about me has been misleading in many ways. Alot has been mentioned in the article but in an unorganised manner which has changed the totality of the news article and has been duly picked up and again misquoted by various media portals. Just want to say everything is good and happy in my life and for all Kaira fans, here's announcing Mohsin and my next association very very soon..so stay tuned everyone." Clarifying her 'Move on' quote, she said, "I said it's hard to "Move On" from my then character Kaira." She shared more such quotes that were apparently misquoted: "I said "Time kaam milte hai toh mil nahi paate" for the team of Yeh Rishta and again not for anyone specific. I said about relationship and breakups in general when I was asked and once again it was not for anyone specific." Also Read - 6 pics that take you inside Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz’s beautiful abode

Shehnaaz Gill and father Santok Singh Sukh

After a long time, Shehnaaz Gill's video in which she was her usual self, cheerful and happy. It was for the first time since Sidharth Shukla's demise in September this year. The video instantly went viral and Shehnaazians were super happy with the same. In other news, Shehnaaz's father was attacked by a few assailants. He was shot at four times in Amritsar. Singh escaped unhurt. However, it has to be noticed that he recently joined BJP. Also, it all happened just before State Assembly Elections 2022.

Asim Riaz controversy

The same day as Shehnaaz Gill made headlines for the video, Asim Riaz's tweet went viral in which he slammed people for getting over their loved ones real soon. Netizens were quick to link his tweet to Shehnaaz Gill's dance video. 'SHAME ON YOU ASIM RIAZ' became a TOP trend on Twitter. A lot of celebrities reacted to Asim's tweet. Asim's friend Nomaan Ellahi revealed that he was not referring to Shehnaaz's video and the tweet was for his personal life. Himanshi Khurana also came out in his support. Later, Asim himself clarified his tweet. "Guys I got your attention and I think I need to clear this now.. I lost one of my good friend last month from jammu and few of my friends from the same group are partying Ryt now in Goa.. so I actually telling them not who u all are assuming and remember if I wanna say anything I have those guts to come up say it directly… I have close ones too, I have my hommies around too so stop targeting stop taking out loopholes and stop taking sympathy," he posted on Instagram as well as Twitter.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. However, this past week, we saw the show grabbing headlines for controversies. A video featuring the entire cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and it was a cringefest for the audience. The audience asked Ayesha to keep away. Furthermore, Shruti aka Shafaq Naaz's character was trolled. She had a 180-degree change and fans trolled her for hailing Virat out of the blue. Reports surfaced stating the , Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer show will be taking a leap of 5 years. However, when BollywoodLife reached out to the channel, a source said that it was a fake report. In the other news, we saw Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma going on a honeymoon. The pictures from their honeymoon went viral.

TRP reports

The TRP by BARC and Ormax media were out this week. , , and 's Anupamaa grabbed the TOP spot in both the TRP charts. In the BARC report, , Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, grabbed the top spot. Udaariyaan's TRPs dropped as did its spot on the TRP chart. In the Ormax Media TRP, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, , Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, , Wagle Ki Duniya, Kundali Bhagya and more TV shows became a part of TOP 10 TV shows.

Vahbiz Dorabjee-Vivian D'Sena announce divorce

A couple of days ago, Vivian D'Sena and Vahbiz Dorabjee announced their formal separation. "It is with hearts full of sadness that we announce that we have legally separated and are now divorced. We have been working hard, for well over a few years, to see what might have been possible between us and we have come to the conclusion that we would like to continue our life journeys separately. It is a mutual decision and there is no need to choose sides or denounce one another and argue over who is to blame and the reasons for our separation." Further, in their statements, Vahbiz and Vivian asked their fans for some privacy and some understanding. They asked fans for their continuous love and support in their journey ahead. It was a joint statement they released.