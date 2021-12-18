And just like that, another week of December flew by. It's Saturday, the day we bring you the TOP Newsmakers of the week. It's a weekly roundup on who and what made news in the Indian Television industry. Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, , , Bigg Boss 15, Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and more grabbed headlines. It’s like the industry never sleeps. So, without wasting any more minutes, let's dive into the Weekly roundup of the TV Newsmakers. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: ‘Real friends,’ Fans hail Rashami Desai for supporting Umar Riaz during his fight with Ritesh – see Twitter reactions

Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill

It was Sidharth Shukla's 41st birth anniversary on 12 December 2021. SidHearts (Sidharth's fans) showered the actor and his family with love throughout the day. Shehnaaz Gill shared a heartening picture of the Dil Se dil Tak actor. Sidharth's friends/ colleagues including Kamya Punjabi, and more paid him a tribute. Days later, Shehnaaz Gill's video outside Sidharth's residence with his mom, Rita Shukla and his elder sister went viral. Shehnaaz's heartwarming gesture won over the fans again. Sidharth's family released a statement thanking all the fans for their immense love and support for the Bigg Boss 13 winner.

Ankita Lokhande

Throughout the week, Ankita Lokhande grabbed headlines for multiple reasons. One of the biggest reasons was her wedding with Vicky Jain aka Vikaas Jain. From Sunday, 12th December onwards, Ankita's pre-wedding functions began. The Pavitra Rishta actress' pictures and videos from her Mehendi, Haldi, Sangeet went viral on social media. On 14th December, the two lovebirds tied the knot at Taj in a grand manner. She looked really pretty in a dull gold yet heavily encrusted Manish Malhotra lehenga Choli. After the wedding, Ankita was trolled on multiple occasions. As she left for her Sasural from the hotel, she was snapped by the paparazzi outside. Her behaviour sparked trolling. Next, she was trolled for flirting in a reel video with . Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain also grabbed headlines for their EXPENSIVE wedding gifts from each other and also friends/colleagues from the industry. Ankita's wedding celebrations continued days after her wedding.

Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 grabbed headlines a lot this week. First up, we have to mention TejRan. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been getting into fights a lot lately. And it seems, their solo stans don't want Tejasswi and Karan to be together anymore. Karan and Teja's fights in the Bigg Boss house also had an impact outside. Pratik Wayangankar unfollowed Karan's sister. and her husband Riteh's equation is hitting rock bottom it seems. Elsewhere, and 's friendship went kaput. The two ladies were at loggerheads almost the entire week. Devoleena also indirectly mentioned Sidharth Shukla during one of her fights with Rashami it seems. Rashami received a lot of flak for 'interfering' in Karan and Teja's relationship. On Sunday, remembered Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary.

Anupamaa

Anupamaa had been in the news throughout. Aneri Vajani finally made an entry in the show this week. She plays Malvika, Anuj's sister on the show. and the whole team of Anupamaa gave Aneri a very warm welcome on the show. aka Anuj had given a full and final closure on the rumours of him leaving the show. He shared a couple of pictures with the ladies of Anupamaa saying that he has been caught and he won't be going anywhere now.

Pawandeep-Arunita

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal grabbed headlines for their throwback pictures from Canada. Just last week, the Indian Idol 12 contestants grabbed headlines when Arunita backed out from the music video series leading to rumours of their jodi breakup. However, they are still very good friends and their pictures from Canada are proof of the same. A fan edit of Pawandeep and Arunita as a newly married couple also went viral on social media recently.

Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for two reasons. Firstly, 's daughter Niyati's wedding and secondly because of reports of Raj Anadkat leaving the show. Raj and the production house were having some differences for a couple of months, reports had claimed. However, there's an update on the situation. Raj and the team have sorted their differences. Raj has also changed his mind about leaving the show.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

In the past couple of weeks, and 's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 had been in the news for reports of the show going off-air. However, that is not the case. The makers are planning to kickstart Ram and Priya's love story to boost the negligible TRPs. And it seems to be working. The latest scenes between Ram and Priya are getting a lot of love. Also, Disha Parmar revealing that Priya would be getting into the possessive and jealous wife phase has lefts fans excited.

Arhaan Khan

In the last couple of days, Arhaan Khan has been grabbing headlines a lot. He has slammed Rashami Desai for not taking a stand and revealing the truth to everyone regarding their relationships. In an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife, he also wished that Umar Riaz be careful calling Rashami a manipulator. He revealed that he is fed up with the chaabi matter being dragged into every Weekend Ka Vaar episode clarifying that since he was in a live-in relationship with Rashami, they were bound to share keys.

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh has been in the news for two reasons. Firstly, his music video Mohabbat Hai with was released this week. And secondly, for the FIRST poster of his song with Shivangi Joshi, O Dilbar Yaara.