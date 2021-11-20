It has been a week of band, bajaa and baraat in the world of TV. We saw the lavish weddings of Shraddha Arya - Rahul Nagal, Vishal Vashishtha - Deepakshi and Kunal R Verma - Puja Banerjee. It was a festive time. But the atmosphere in the Bigg Boss 15 team is gloomy as TRPs are deteriorating by the day. Here is a look at all the main news... Also Read - Anupamaa BIG Twist ahead: Vanraj misses Anupamaa, wants her back in his life; will Anu forgive him and go back to Shah house?

Shraddha Arya marries Naval Commander Rahul Nagal

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya got married to Rahul Nagal. The wedding happened in Mumbai. The actress made for a lovely bride in a maroon lehenga. It was an arranged marriage. It seems like her folks knew Nagal's family for a long time. He is from Delhi, which is also her hometown. Rahul Nagal is a Commander in the Indian Navy. Also Read - Cost of Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa's bright pink lehenga will make you think twice before hitting the buy button

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Vishal Vashishtha ties the knot with Deepakshi

We know Vishal from shows like Ganga and Ishq Main Marjawan 2. Vishal got married to his long-time girlfriend, Deepakshi. The couple knew one another for a while. It was a destination wedding in Goa on November 14, 2021. Also Read - Anupamaa BIG twists: High drama in Shah house as Vanraj lashes out at Kavya after Leela exposes her; Baa begs Anu to save her home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Think Tank Pictures (@think_tank_pictures)

Kunal Verma - Puja Banerjee marry in Goa

Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee tied the knot in Goa. They got hitched in a court marriage last year in Mumbai. A few months later, their son Krishiv was born. The couple married in a Bengali ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Verma (@kunalrverma)

Rupali Ganguly celebrates two million followers on Instagram

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly touched two million followers on Instagram. The actress penned a touching note of gratitude for her fans. As we know, her fan base has increased manifold after her moving performance on the show as a subversive housewife finding her place under the sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Bigg Boss 15 touches new lows in TRPs

The new TRPs of Bigg Boss 15 are rather shocking. It has got a TRP of 0.9 on week days and ones on weekends is 1.1. The second statistic is like a huge shock for one and all. The makers have now cancelled the idea of getting Donal Bisht/Vidhi Pandya in the house. New names are doing the rounds as challengers.

Mrunal Thakur dating Arjit Taneja

The buzz is that Mrunal Thakur is dating Arjit Taneja. They are known as Bulbul and Purab from Kumkum Bhagya. It seems they are serious but have kept it private as they prefer it that way.