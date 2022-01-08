It is that time of the week when we give you a recap. Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh shared with everyone how their son who is less than a year battled COVID-19 in a children’s ICU. The harrowing post shook up everyone and love came pouring for the parents. The other big news was the reported formal divorce of Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh. It seems they got formally separated nine months back. However, the couple has stayed mum on it. The pandemic has hit TV town. Actors Sharad Malhotra, Varun Sood and Shikha Singh are down with it. Here is a lowdown… Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From Divya Agarwal to Rahul Mahajan: Check out all the celebs set to enter the house as connections

Nakuul Mehta's son Sufi recovers after being admitted in ICU due to COVID-19

Nakuul Mehta's Jankee Parekh took to Instagram to inform fans about how their son battled COVID-19 in the ICU of a children's ward. It seems she could not look after all the days as she was herself battling the virus. Now, he is getting better. Everyone sent love to the little one. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sudhanshu Pandey on insecurity on Anupamaa sets, Shikha Singh's COVID-19 ordeal, Gashmeer Mahajani quits Imlie and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jankee Parekh Mehta (@jank_ee)

Read More: Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh reveals how their 11-month old son Sufi fought COVID-19 like a champ — shares harrowing ordeal Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta's son Sufi is 'back to being mischievous', Jankee Parekh shares health update

Aamir Ali - Sanjeeda Shaikh formally divorce

The biggest news of the week is the report of the formal divorce of Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Hindustan Times reported that the couple ended their marriage formally nine months ago. The couple did not put out an official statement on their divorce. Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh got married in 2012 after years of courtship. They have a daughter, Ayra who is with the actress. She is a surrogate baby. The couple did not confirm or deny the news.

Read More: Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh divorced 9 months ago but kept it a secret — read deets

Sharad Malhotra, Shikha Singh and Varun Sood test positive for COVID-19

The pandemic has stuck the TV world. Sharad Malhotra who had gone for a small break to Himachal Pradesh has contracted the virus. Even Varun Sood has tested positive. Actress Shikha Singh aka Aliya of Kumkum Bhagya is the latest to fall prey to the virus.

Gashmeer Mahajani aka Aditya to quit Imlie

Imlie's Gashmeer Mahajani aka Aditya has left the show. It seems he has projects like Marathi movies and web shows, which made it tough for him to give more than 10 days a month to Imlie. The producers could not reach an agreement with him. It is rumoured that Aditya Tiwari will replace him.

Read More: Imlie: Gashmeer Mahajani to exit; THIS actor to replace him in Aditya's role

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra faces censure for talking rudely to Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash had a nasty fight on Bigg Boss 15. The handsome hunk spoke rather badly to the Swaragini actress. Celebs like Gauahar Khan and Kashmera Shah came out in support of the young lady.

Read More: Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Karan Kundra for disrespecting Tejasswi Prakash; says, 'I felt very bad for Teja'