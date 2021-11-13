TV News Weekly Rewind: Afsana Khan's SHOCKING elimination from Bigg Boss 15; Anupamaa-Anuj's wedding pics go viral; Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod's chemistry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wins hearts and more

Bigg Boss 15, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and more, a lot has happened in the past week in the TV world and now, it's time to walk you through the TV Newsmakers of the week. So, let's go...