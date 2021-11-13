Hola, it's time to give you a wrap on the TV news of the week. This week passed by in a jiffy, don't you think? Bigg Boss 15, , Anupamaa and more, a lot has happened in the past week in the TV world and now, it's time to walk you through the TV Newsmakers of the week. So, let's go... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's wedding pics go viral; Ridhi Dogra SLAMS Vishal Kotian's comment on Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty's relationship and more

Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 may not be garnering viewership on TV but its presence on social media is quite astounding. Last Sunday, we saw two lovebirds, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer getting eliminated from the show. They both had expressed their disappointment in getting eliminated. They both reacted to their relationship and confirmed the same. Later, we saw contestants slamming the makers for boring them with Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's romance. Netizens trolled them calling their love angle fake and acting. Furthermore, netizens also felt that the makers are biased towards . This week we also saw , Raqesh Bapat entering the house. Raqesh was also rushed out after his health deteriorated. This week we also saw Afsana Khan getting a panic attack. And while at that, she used a knife and threatened to harm herself. The singer was ousted from the show but she refused to leave. A lot of people outside came out in support of Afsana after she got a panic attack. Umar Riaz got a lot of support this week. Vishal Kotian was slammed for his comments on Raqesh Bapat's relationship with Shamita Shetty. Also Read - Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more – New character entries in TOP TV shows that have fans hooked to their screens

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's chemistry as Abhimanyu and Akshara is winning hearts in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The duo entered the show about two weeks ago. The other key cast members include Karishma Sawant, Mayank Arora, , Vinay Jain, Pragati Mehra, Sharan Anandani, Neeraj Goswami, Ashish Nayyar, Paras Priyadarshan to name a few. The pictures of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are going viral on social media every day. It seems the fans are loving their romantic jodi. A new promo went viral in which we saw Aarohi (Sawant) being excited to exchange rings with Abhimanyu, but the latter expresses his feeling for Akshara. Also Read - TRP Report week 44: Anupamaa remains UNBEATABLE at the top, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai-Imlie slip down; Udaariyaan maintains a stronghold on 3rd spot

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

This week popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was in the news too, thanks to the cast members. Munmun Dutta grabbed headlines for buying a new house in the city. Soon after, reports surfaced that Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu also bought a house in the city. 's old selfie with her daughter went viral and fans of Dayaben requested her to come back to the show. Gurucharan Singh who earlier played Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's selfie with a Rolls Royce went viral too. Fans speculated whether he bought it. A picture of a veteran actor went viral which left fans wondering whether the makers had found the replacement for Nattu Kaka aka late Ghanashyam Nayak.

Anupamaa

This week, shocking twists unfolded in , , and starrer Anupamaa. Anuj's feelings for Anupamaa came out in front of everyone. Even Anupamaa learned about his feelings for her. Fans of MaAn aka Anupamaa and Anuj shared some morphed wedding pictures of the two which instantly went viral on social media. This week, Anupamaa yet again topped the TRP charts.

Naagin 6

Last Sunday, made an appearance with two Naagins Surbhi Chandna and on Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar. And she announced that the sixth season of Naagin will be returning in January. Names like , and went viral as the possible contenders to be the next sizzling hot Naagin. This week, Ekta Kapoor also received her Padma Shri award for her contribution to the entertainment sector.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan 4

shared a post on his social media handle asking fans what they think about Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan 4 in 2022? Well, the youth-based TV show was very popular amongst the masses and it seems the shows' demand and fans' love is bringing it back. Fans of Manik and Nandini made them trend on social media. 'Manan is coming back' was trending on Twitter for days.

Kapil makes Big B wait

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's host and superstar of the Indian Film industry, is very punctual and it is a known fact. However, popular and actor-comedian made the superstar wait for not one but about four and a half hours. The actor playfully reprimanded him about the same. Kapil Sharma made an appearance with for a Shaandaar Shukravaar special episode.

Shehnaaz Gill completes 6 years in the industry

This week, Shehnaaz Gill completed 6 years in the industry. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant who is grieving the loss of her dear friend and noted actor Sidharth Shukla entered the entertainment world in 2015 with a music video. Interestingly, they had found a link to her debut music video with Sidharth. Sana's song was called Shiv Di Kitaab. And Sidharth played Shiv in .

Shaadi News

Since its wedding season, reports have surfaced stating that will be tying the knot in a couple of days. The wedding is said to be an arranged marriage with a family friend named Rahul. It is said that she'll be getting married on 16th November. , too, grabbed headlines for her wedding rumours with Vicky Jain. Pictures of the actress' family get-together went viral on the gram.