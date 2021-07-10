TV News Weekly Rewind: Bigg Boss 15 digital premiere, SidNaaz breakup rumours, Indian Idol 12 controversies and more

Yay! It is Saturday today and it is time to look the week that has past. We are about to end this amazing week with a recap of all went down in telly-land. BollywoodLife is back with all the important stories that took place in the television industry during this week. From Bigg Boss 15's digital premiere, rumours of rift between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to Indian Idol 12 controversies and more – here are the TV newsmakers of the week… Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Aly Goni rehearses for Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's wedding, Indian Idol 12 finale date and more

Bigg Boss 15

The rise in the OTT medium has forced makers to rethink strategies. This year, Bigg Boss 15 is going online. The season will be premiering on Voot Select. So far, we have seen that the show opens with a grand premiere on TV. Since two years, the contestants are staying inside for a longer time. Fans remember how the show got extended by a month in Bigg Boss 13. This time, the top brass of Viacom 18 have decided to make full use of their TV and online reach to make it a huge success. A source told MiD Day, "The company has internally adopted the digital-first approach, so, Bigg Boss will be launched online. The television premiere will take place six weeks after the original airing." They feel that this two-pronged approach will bring in more benefits for the show. The source added, "The platform will be able to increase its user base drastically. Secondly, the show will be far more interactive. The junta factor will give the common man the powers to hand-pick the contestants, and have a say in their tasks and exit from the show." It seems it will be far more interactive for the junta. They can choose whom they want to see inside the main house. Ferzad Palia, head, Voot Select confirmed the news and said, "Bigg Boss has grown to become India's biggest entertainment property. The launch of Bigg Boss OTT on our platform is another step towards solidifying our 'Digital First' approach. We are confident that our subscribers will enjoy our 24-hour live feeds, interactivity and gaming."

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are two buddies whom we love to adore from Bigg Boss 13 days. After the show got over, the two continued to be friends. In fact, rumours were rife that they were dating. Fans became even happier when they saw the two friends celebrating their birthdays with each other's respective families. Some days back, there was a rumour that something had created a rift between the two. A source had told an entertainment portal that something had created a wedge between the two. Later, Sidharth Shukla addressed these rumour and tweeted, "Being reading a few newz articles …. Least said they are hilarious….. bhayi eye balls he Chahiyea tho kuch positive likh lo ….itni negativity kaha se latte ho…How do you'll manage to know more about me better than me… least I can say .. may God bless you all."

Indian Idol 12

After months of being on-air, Indian Idol 12 gets a grand finale date. If reports are to be believed the hosted TV show will have its Grand Finale on 15th August 2021. However, there has been no official confirmation of the same. A couple of weeks ago, Indian Idol 12's Sayli Kamble had confessed to liking co-contestant Nihal Tauro. Soon new love angle popped between Nihal and Sayli in Indian Idol 12. However, the former clarified the reports stating that they consider each other as brother and sister. The trophy of Indian Idol has also been revealed. Also, in an interview with TOI, Ashish Kulkarni opened up on whether Indian Idol 12 is scripted or not. He was quoted saying, "Let me tell you honestly none of our performances are scripted. It is all natural and organic, the way we perform it is exactly shown the same way. It is totally unscripted, if you sing well, you get praised, if you sing bad you have to face the wrath. A few other things are part of entertainment. We all have our journeys and it is not scripted it is true."

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

There have been reports of and tying the knot. However, due to the pandemic and the second wave that hit a couple of months ago, their families seem to postpone the wedding. Later, Rahul Vaidya jetted off to Cape Town to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in May. He recently returned. Earlier this year, it was reported that Rahul and Disha will be tying the knot in June. However, nothing had been confirmed. However, both Rahul and Disha are opting for an intimate wedding with just close ones as guests. Sharing their plan of the wedding Rahul told TOI, "Disha and I have always been in favour of a close-knit wedding. We want our loved ones to attend our big day and bless us. The marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals and we will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony." They took to Instagram to share the news and the wedding preparations have begun. Aly Goni was seen dancing and rehearsing for the dance for the #DisHul wedding.

Rupal Patel

Rupal Patel, fondly known as Kokilaben Modi from Saath Nibhana Saathiya had been hospitalized a couple of weeks ago. The actress is recovering quite well. And the latest reports stated that she would be getting a discharge today. Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that she would be seen in the prequel of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya in which she plays one of the principal characters.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shooting has been completed and the contestants are back in Mumbai from Cape Town. Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahek Chahal, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, and Varun Sood are the participants this year and they are all set to entertain us with their nerve-wracking performance. The contestants and host Rohit Shetty had gathered today for the grand launch of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 will begin from July 12. , Erica Fernandes and will be seen reprising their roles as Dev, Sonakshi and Ishwari, respectively on the show. While they all know each other pretty well now, there was a time Erica didn’t know who Shaheer was and had to google him. Yes, you heard that right. Erica revealed in a recent press conference, Erica said, “I didn’t used to watch a lot of TV. So before the show, I had to google who Shahher was. When I met him on the sets I told him this.” Since Shaheer and Erica are returning with the show after a gap of 4 years, was it difficult to regain their chemistry? Shaheer says, “It wasn’t difficult at all. I want to thank the makers for keeping the same team. So we had a feeling of déjà vu after going on the set. We felt the shoot never stopped. Because of that the comfort level was maintained. Even the sets are the same.” Did you know that while Shaheer was the first and last choice, he wasn’t very keen to do the show initially? Shaheer says, “After Mamta Patnaik’s narration, I changed my mind.”

Sanjivani 2

Sanjivani 2 had a short and sweet run on television. The show was loved by the audience and the sizzling chemistry between Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna was the highlight of the show. Yesterday, the actors of Sanjivani 2 had a reunion. Sayantani Ghosh, Rohit Roy, Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Gurdip Kohli Punjj, Arjun Punjj, Siddharth P Malhotra, and Sapna Malhotra were a part of the celebration. Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram to share pictures from this small reunion.