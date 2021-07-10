TV News Weekly Rewind: Bigg Boss 15 digital premiere, SidNaaz breakup rumours, Indian Idol 12 controversies and more

From Bigg Boss 15's digital premiere, rumours of rift between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to Indian Idol 12 controversies and more, a lot has taken place in the TV industry in the week gone by so without further ado, let's meet the TV newsmakers this week