TV News Weekly Rewind: Bigg Boss 15 list of contestants, Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi's last day on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more

Bigg Boss 15's contestant lists and promos to rumours of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's last day on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and more we bring to you the biggest TV newsmakers of the week.