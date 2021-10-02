Saturday is here and it is time to look back at all that took place in the entertainment industry in the past week. A lot of important things happened in our favourite TV shows and television star's lives. If you have missed any of those stories, you are at the right place. Bigg Boss 15's contestant lists and promos to rumours of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's last day on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, here are the TV newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari REACTS to allegations of being a busy mother: I work for my family

Bigg Boss 15 list of contestants and promos

Bigg Boss 15 will begin today. A lot of promos and pictures from the show have been released and this new season seems quite interesting. This years' Bigg Boss 15 is said to have a jungle-based theme. The contestants will go throw the jungle first and then enter the main Bigg Boss 15 house. However, this year the makers have already revealed a few contestants of the show. During the launch, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat were introduced as the confirmed contestants of the show. Later a promo was released where we saw Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan. We also saw Akasa Singh's promo recently and we also heard of reports saying that Jay Bhanushali is also a part of the show. A lot of promos of the show have gone viral and fans are super-excited for the show. A lot of last minute changes are happening in the show. There have also been talks about Rhea Chakraborty's participation in the show. While all the names were closed last night (Wednesday), it looks like she is not in the final list as of now. We do not know if they will bring her later but sources tell us that Rhea Chakraborty was offered the show for a staggering fee. However many say she has rejecting the offer.

Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi's last day on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Rumours of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have left fans disappointed. It has also been reported that post their exit, we will see new lead pair in the show who will take the story forward. This news has left fans disappointed as they do not wish to see anyone else except Mohsin and Shivangi in the show. Earlier, a source had informed us that it is confirmed that Mohsin and Shivangi are leaving. They both have been an important part of the show since a long time but now it's time to say goodbye to Kartik and Naira/Sirat. The source also shared that in the first week 0f October, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will shoot for their last episode. Now, as per reports in ABP news, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will shoot for their last episode on October 8. Yes, the last date of the show has been finalised and we will see them together for the last time soon. This is surely a big shock for all #Kaira and #KaiRat fans. Watching Mohsin and Shivangi on the show had become a habit for many and they have a massive fan following. Their last day will surely be an emotional one for the team as well as for fans. It has also been reported that the sets of the show have been guarded so that the story does not get leaked.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner

Arjun Bijlani has taken home the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 trophy. The handsome actor beats the likes of Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh to bring home the prize. In an EXCLUSIVE chat he told Bollywood, "It was mentally challenging to be part of the show. The pandemic was at its peak and I had to leave my family to go to Cape Town. But once I got there, I told myself to take one day at a time and keep moving forward. What was my modus operandi, one day at a time. " He reveals his son Ayaan is on cloud nine now that he has won the trophy. Ever since, the news of him being in the finale surfaced, fans of other contestants, especially Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya started tweeting asking the channel to 'unbiased' and 'fair' . Nowadays, fans seem to assume that every show is only won by channel favourite including performance-oriented ones like Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Arjun Bijlani tells us, "It is very sad. This show is not based on who people like or the channel prefers. It is based on who performs a stunt faster or with more finesse." Arjun Bijlani elaborates, "The finale stunt, I did it faster. The other day Divyanka did some stunts faster. I was better on that day, the channel was not doing the stunt. Once people see it, they'll know it is a tough tough stunt, and Divyanka was caught in the net for a while. Everyone who saw the stunt knew I did it faster." The handsome actor also spoke about rival fans trending negative stuff on him.

Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah and Govinda-Sunita Ahuja fiasco

Krushna Abhishek and his uncle Govinda's tiff has taken an ugly turn in the last few months. The mama-bhanja continue to be at loggerheads and their relationship turned sour. This fight came to limelight when Krushna decided to skip an episode of after knowing that Govinda and his wife were going to be a part of it. In an interview Krushna revealed he didn't felt like doing that episode. Post that, Govinda's wife Sunit Ahuja slammed Krushna and addressed the issue in a recent interview. She said that she doesn’t want to see Krushna’s face ever in life. This wife then grew the entire family got involved in it. Kashmera Shah and Sunita Ahuja kept arguing and bashing each other. Recently, Sunita Ahuja lashed out at actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah and called her a 'bad daughter-in-law'. In an interview, Sunita said that issues are always created in the public domain from 'Krushna's side'. Sunita was quoted by a leading daily wherein she reacted to Kashmera's remark wherein the latter asked 'who is Sunita'? Govinda's wife said, 'I don't reply to bad things. Even after taking care of them like a mother, they are behaving in such a bad way. Problems in the house start when we bring a bad daughter-in-law. I don't want to take anybody's name. I have so much work to do in my life. I handle my husband Govinda's work. I don't want to get into these nonsensical things. Govinda has already warned not to bring any family matter in public but few people need publicity and they always create issues and these things always crop up from Krushna's side.' Now, Kashmera Shah has reacted to Sunita Ahuja's remark. In a tweet Kashmera Shah said that a lot of people are washing their hands in the family feud. She also shared her reaction when one of her twins asked her who a bad daughter-in-law is. Kashmera wrote, "Had a work trip to the States so just got back and am reading about “people” washing their hands off on Our family feud. While reading one statement my son asked me what is a Bad Daughter In Law? I replied “One that Got A Cruel Mother In Law."

Kapil Sharma's revelations

The king of comedy recently spoke about suffering from depression in 2017-18. Yes, you read that right, isn't it shocking? The host of the popular comedy shows revealed that he got to know that he is suffering from depression through media reports. The comedian credited his lady love Ginni Chatrath for being his support during the difficult phase in his life. Kapil recently opened about his battle with depression at Fever FM’s Bounce Back Bharat Fest and said that he did not understand mental illnesses. He even added saying that his mother who hails from a small village did not know anything about mental illness and depression. 'So at that moment, you don’t feel that anything will change because all things seem negative at that time. Don’t know what kind of chemical gets released in your brain that doesn’t allow you to think positively. But my family gave me strength at the time, especially my wife, Ginni. She knew everything about what was happening in my life. No one else did', shared the comedian. He further added, 'My mother knew nothing about mental illnesses and depression, she is a woman from a small village. Not just her, even I did not have much of an idea about it... Paper walon ka bhala ho jinhone likha ‘Kapil Sharma hue depression ka shikaar’. Mujhe pata chala, accha, ye hai mujhe'.

Shweta Tiwari

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant was recently hospitalised due to weakness and low blood pressure. Sweta's team said in a statement, "The actor had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change." According to her team, she is presently recovering and 'will return home soon'. Shweta was was amongst the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi along with , , Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood. She was recently present to shoot for the finale. Reacting on her hospitalisation, Shweta's ex-husband Abhinav Kohli on Wednesday, shared a note on Instagram. He wished for her speedy recovery and also added that actors go to extreme limits, eat less and stress out their bodies. He wrote note read, "Mere aur mere ladke ki aapas main milne aur saath rehne ke haq ki ladai apni jagah hai aur Court main chal rahi hai, par Bhagwan kare Shweta jaldi se tandarust ho jaye. Actor bechaare aap sabke saamne sabse sundar ban ne ke chakkar main, aur aap sabka aur zyaada pyaar paane ke Iiye, zaroorat se zyaada body banate rehte hain, kam se kam khana khate rehte hain, aur phir ek din unka dil thak jaata hai. (My fight to meet and be with my son is a separate issue and is in the court right now. But I pray to god for Shweta's recovery at the earliest. In order to present their best physique and beauty to get maximum audience love, actors go to extreme limits, eat less and stress out their bodies. Ultimately their heart gets tired one day.)" Shweta was also granted her son, Reyansh's custody. In his petition, Abhinav Kohli not only demanded Reyansh's custody but accused Shweta of being a busy woman and hence doesn't have enough time for Reyansh. However, the court has dismissed the petition and ordered in favour of Shweta. But Abhinav has got visitation rights for a brief period.