Yes, it's Saturday and we know why it is your favourite. Well, we bring to you guys all the big stories that took place this week in the television industry. So if you have missed out on something important this week, then catch up all those stories here. From, Bigg Boss 15 participants names to Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor's baby girl, here are all the important stories of the week. Have a look at the biggest stories of the week.

Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss OTT will end today and very soon, Bigg Boss 15 will begin. A few of Bigg Boss OTT contestants will also be a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15. Ever since Bigg Boss OTT began, fans have been waiting to know who would be a part of Bigg Boss 15. This week we heard of a lot of names of celebrities who might be a part of the show. As per reports, Manav Gohil, Tina Datta, Karan Kundrra, Nidhi Bhanushali and Amit Tandon have been approached for Bigg Boss 15. The promos of the show have already raised the excitement level amongst fans.

Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor were blessed with a baby girl on September 10. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shaheer Sheikh confirmed the news. He said that being a parent is a big responsibility. He also revealed that he always wanted a girl and dreamt of becoming a father. He even told his wife, Ruchikaa about it. He shared that his friends always call him a principal and think of him as the responsible one at every party. Shaheer told that he is the one at parties who reminds people not to be too loud or don't do this. Shaheer was excited when he got to know about Ruchikaa being pregnant as he loves kids. The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor has three nieces and one nephew and he revealed that he took care of them for months. Shaheer also recalled a moment from his modelling days. He shared that he was once asked what would he do if he woke up as a woman. Shaheer said that he would like to get pregnant.

Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla

We are still unable to believe that Sidharth Shukla is no more. He passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack. He was rushed to the Cooper hospital wherein he was declared brought dead. His postmortem had been going on since a lot and his body was handed over to the family on September 3. The Balika Vadhu actor's last rites were done at the Oshiwara crematorium. His demise shattered Shehnaaz Gill. She was completely broken and watching her in that state broke many hearts. Celebrities who visited Sidharth's house revealed that Shehnaaz is in a bad condition. There were several reports that she isn't eating enough and has become weak. Reports also said that she might need hospitalisation. In an interview with Spotboye, Abhinav Shukla revealed that he and Rubina Dilaik met Shehnaaz's mother. He also mentioned that she is coping well. Abhinav said that he is praying that Shehnaaz and Sidharth's family get all the strength. He also mentioned Shehnaaz is coping up now. Punjabi actor-singer and Bigg Boss 13's Shenaaz Gill's romantic comedy film Honsla Rakh is one of the most anticipated projects of the year. #SidNaaz fans are quite excited to see Shehnaaz in a never seen before avatar. The fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on her upcoming film Honsla Rakh. On Wednesday, Diljit took to his Instagram stories and shared that the singer will soon start dubbing the songs for the film. He even revealed that the teaser of Honsla Rakh will be released soon. #SidNaaz fans cannot keep calm and have been showering their love on Shehnaaz's upcoming project.

Krushna Abhishek-Govinda

Comedian Krushna Abhishek and his uncle Govinda's tiff has taken an ugly turn in the last few months. The mama-bhanja continue to be at loggerheads and their relationship turned sour. Recently, after Krushna decided to skip an episode of after knowing that Govinda and his wife were going to be a part of it their fight grabbed all the attention. Govinda's wife Sunita then slammed Krushna and addressed the issue in a recent interview. She said that she doesn't want to see Krushna's face ever in life. After Sunita's statement, Krushna was asked by the paps for his take. The actor turned comedian was getting clicked while taking home Lord Ganesha's idol on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and said that Ganpati Bappa will solve these issues. But Sunita had dismissed the possibilities of any reconciliation between the two families. Now, Krushna Abhishek has asked for forgiveness from his uncle and his wife. In an interview with Spotboye, Krushna Abhishek said that the issues between his family can be solved. The comedian has asked for forgiveness, saying that he is extremely distressed by the confrontation. He said that he is ready to apologise to Govinda and Sunita repeatedly if needed. Krushna Abhishek said that he loves his mama and mami and has earlier tried to ask for forgiveness but they don't accept his apology. He says that he has no idea why they don't accept his apology. Krushna also said he is upset by his aunt Sunita's explosive interview against him. Krushna Abhishek said that he loves his mama and mami and has earlier tried to ask for forgiveness but they don't accept his apology. He says that he has no idea why they don't accept his apology. Krushna also said he is upset by his aunt Sunita's explosive interview against him. Sunita was quoted by a leading daily wherein she reacted to Kashmera's remark wherein the latter asked 'who is Sunita'? Govinda's wife said, 'I don't reply to bad things. Even after taking care of them like a mother, they are behaving in such a bad way. Problems in the house start when we bring a bad daughter-in-law. I don't want to take anybody's name. I have so much work to do in my life. I handle my husband Govinda's work. I don't want to get into these nonsensical things. Govinda has already warned not to bring any family matter in public but few people need publicity and they always create issues and these things always crop up from Krushna's side.'

Anupamaa

Anupamaa is one of the most talked-about and loved TV shows in the country. It stars , and starrer TV is topping charts every week. And ever since Anuj Kapadia aka 's entry, the TRPs of Anupamaa have sky-rocketed. The introduction of Anuj as Anupamaa's college friend has worked in favour of the makers. Fans of the show are loving Anupamaa and Anuj's bond on the show. Their chemistry and their scenes are what they look forward to every day. We all have seen how magical is the chemistry between Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly. It is not the millennial one and has old school vibes. Anuj has been head over heels in love with Anupamaa since their college days but moved away when she got married. The way he cares for Anupamaa is being loved by the audience.

Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal

Indian Idol 12's winner Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal teamed up for a song called Saiyyonii by Himmesh Reshammiya. Their melodious voice is soothing to ears. Pawandeep and Arunita have given their best performance, so kudos to them. Also, now, they are set to enter one of the top TV shows. Yes, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal will be seen in Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.Indian Idol 12 winner and runner-up, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal will be performing at Ram and Priya's sangeet ceremony. Watching television's iconic jodi Ram and Priya along with the best singers of India, Pawandeep-Arunita will be a double treat for fans. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.