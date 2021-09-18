TV News Weekly Rewind: Bigg Boss 15 participants, Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor welcome baby girl, Shehnaaz Gill coping up after Sidharth Shukla's demise and more

Bigg Boss 15, Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor, and more, here are the TV newsmakers of the week. Check out the story to find out the important stories of this week.