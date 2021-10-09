TV News Weekly Rewind: Bigg Boss 15 sees body-shaming, ugly fights in first week; Shehnaaz Gill's first appearance since Sidharth Shukla’s demise; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai new leads and more

Bigg Boss 15, Shehnaaz Gill, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and others are the TV newsmakers of the week. Check out the story to find out why they made it to the list.