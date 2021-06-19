TV News Weekly Rewind: Bigg Boss 15 updates, Pearl V Puri's bail, The Kapil Sharma Show's return and more

The week has ended, and as usual, we are back with all the important stories that took place in the TV industry. Bigg Boss 15 updates, developments in Pearl V Puri case, returning and a lot more. Check out the TV newsmakers of the week: Also Read - Trending TV news today: Bigg Boss 15 to air for 6 months, Bharti Singh confirms the return of The Kapil Sharma Show, Dipika Kakar to exit Sasural Simar Ka 2 and more

Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 is yet to begin but the stories around it have already begun. A lot of names of celebrities who can be a part of the show have come up. It was reported that would be a part of the show this season. 's name is also doing rounds. It is also said that this season will be six months long and will also have commoners. Also, to make it more interesting with every eviction a new wild card contestant will enter the house and if all goes as per the plan it will be continued to air for six months. However, there is no confirmation about this. It is also reported that the decision has been taken looking at the response of the previous two seasons of Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 14, which engaged the audience's interest for the longest time.

Pearl V Puri

Pearl V Puri was in custody after he was accused of raping a minor while he was on the sets of Bepannah Pyaar. Almost the whole television industry came out to support him. However, he was finally granted bail on June 15. The co-accused in this case has also been granted interim-relief. As per the reports, the co-accused in this case is none other than victim’s mother. Lawyer Sapna Kode quoted to Etimes that her client, the victim’s mother, was forced to move to the court.

The Kapil Sharma Show

People are eagerly waiting for The Kapil Sharma Show to return to television. Yesterday, Krushna Abhishek took to social media to announce the show’s return. He posted a picture with Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda and revealed that they had their first creative meeting. Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Bharti Singh confirmed that The Kapil Sharma Show is returning. Bharti Singh said it was a get-together at the office where Krushna, Kiku, Kapil Sharma, and she were present. She said that they came together after a long time and hence she put an Instagram story. Bharti Singh was asked when the show would return, and she said they had gone to ask the same thing to Kapil Sharma. She said, “We were told it should mostly begin in July or August. We were all talking amongst ourselves, and Kapil Bhai also wants to resume with it in July, as the show has been shut since January and there has been a good enough break now. Jaisa aas paas ka mahaul chal raha hai, mujhe lagta hai ki humara show vapas hi aana chahiye (Looking at the situation around, I feel our show should return). There isn’t much comedy happening on (TV) shows, so one proper comedy show should be there. Bas dua karo jaldi show shuru ho (Just pray that the show starts soon).”

Kanika Mann

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Kanika Mann impressed us as Guddan and Choti Guddan in the show. Her performance gained her immense popularity and today is known as one of the most talented actresses. She will soon make her digital debut now. Yes, the actress is all set to wow us with her performance on the web. As per reports in Spotboye, Kanika has signed a big banner digital project which will be a romantic series and she will start shooting for it soon. It is also reported that the series will be a love story of a couple with a generation gap. Reports also suggest that Naagin actor has been roped in opposite Kanika Mann. Arjun Bijlani is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants have been sharing a lot of pictures from their shoot in Cape Town. However, the latest report is that Anushka Sen has been tested positive for Coronavirus in Cape Town. She is apparently asymptomatic. Following her test on Monday, the rest of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 crew including the celebrities underwent Covid-19 test and their reports are reportedly negative.