TV News Weekly Rewind: Divya Khosla Kumar supports Pearl V Puri, Nia Sharma-Devoleena Bhattacharjee's fight and patch-up and more

Hola folks, another week has come to an end. We are almost to the mid of June and still wondering where all the half of the year went by. Anyway, it's time for a weekly recap of TV newsmakers of the week. From Pearl V Puri getting support from the who's who of B-town and telly town in the alleged rape case to 's old reel video with Kara Mehra going viral and more, meet the TV newsmakers of the week here:

Big B's granddaughter Navya is a fan of Sawai Bhatt

For those who did not know, is a fan of Indian Idol 12, you know it now. The young entrepreneur extended her support to one of her favourite contestants, Sawai Bhatt. 's granddaughter took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of Sawai from the previous episodes of Indian Idol 12. Sawai was going to perform on Udd Jaa Kale Kawa with .

to participate in Bigg Boss 15?

Bigg Boss will soon come up with another season and these days there have been various speculative reports doing the rounds of the internet stating so and so celebrity would be entering the house. And this time, it was none other than, TV industry's handsome hunk, Parth Samthaan. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor denied participating in Bigg Boss 15 and put the rumours to rest in an AskMeAnything session on Instagram.

Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actor ties knot

Ankit Gera secretly tied the knot with an NRI, Rashi Puri. In an interview, he revealed that it was an arranged marriage and an ideal time to settle down for him. In the same interview, he also revealed that Raashi does not care about his past and believes in living in the present.

supports Pearl V Puri

Last Friday (4th June) Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri was booked for allegedly raping a minor on the sets of his TV show, Bepanah Pyar. A lot of friends and colleagues of Pearl V Puri have come out in support of the actor. And now, even Bollywood film producer and actress, Divya Khosla Kumar has extended her support and revealed some details of his case. Divya also asked for the arrest of the parents of the minor, demanding an inquiry as well.

files FIR against Telugu actress Sara Sharma

Mohit Raina filed a case against Telugu actress Sara Sharma and three of her associates, Parveen Sharma, Ashiv Sharma and Mithilesh Tiwari for extortion. Sara and her associates conducted a campaign on social media claiming that the Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor was having suicidal thoughts. Mohit and his family denied the rumours and also filed a suit and an FIR against the three of them.

and 's fight and patch-up

Devoleena Bhattacharjee had tweeted out asking people to be a little sensitive towards the 7-year-old girl who is a minor from Pearl V Puri's rape case. She called out people who have been supporting Pearl and abusing the little girl without giving a thought. She asked people to do a candle march instead to show support. Nia Sharma slammed her reminding her that we are still in the middle of the pandemic. Furthermore, she also called out her dance reel videos. Devoleena had hit back at her. Later, after talking to her mother, brother and Ravi, Nia apologized to Devoleena and patched up.

's heartfelt post as completes a decade

Sanaya Irani shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram handle and thanked the director, casting director and the whole cast and crew of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon as the show marked a decade of its premiere. She also thanked the audience for showering the show and Arnav and Khushi with so much love. Have a dekko at her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanaya Irani (@sanayairani)

Aniruddh Dave shares his health update

Television actor Aniruddh Dave shares his health update after fighting out the coronavirus. He is in Lucknow still on oxygen support but on his way to recovery. Expressing his gratitude and giving and update, Aniruddh tweeted out, "And the battle is On this 36th day.oxygen is on.But ya On the road to recovery of lungs.Dr.goenka said dont talk much bt may do reply n can be in touch with loved ones,may watch films shows,new life,like a new born wl practice walking now,selfie toh banti hai #gratitude u all."

And the battle is On this 36th day.oxygen is on.But ya On the road to recovery of lungs.Dr.goenka said dont talk much bt may do reply n can be in touch with loved ones,may watch films shows,new life,like a new born wl practice walking now,selfie toh banti hai #gratitude ? u all pic.twitter.com/odvYa8tTow — ANIRUDH DAVE (@aniruddh_dave) June 6, 2021

and Nisha Rawal's old video resurfaces

A video from Nisha Rawal's Instagram handle resurfaced and went viral on the gram after her relationship with Karan Mehra went kaput about two weeks ago. In the video, we see Nisha asking Karan to shoot a couples video with her, however, the latter seems disinterested in the same. Furthermore, in the video, Nisha is seen saying that Karan beats her up daily whereas the latter calls her the biggest burden of his life. Nisha had revealed that she tried to mend things between them but to no avail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ɴɪsʜᴀ ʀᴀᴡᴀʟ (@missnisharawal)

Abhijeet Bhattacharjee lashes out at Indian Idol 12 judges

In his recent interview, popular singer Abhijeet Bhattacharjee lashed out at the Indian Idol judges calling them 'inexperienced and 'self-centred'. He revealed that he did not appear on Indian Idol 12 because he did not want to share the stage with certain people.

opens up on his plans of working with

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma were like a laughter-bomb when they worked together. While they individually are best too, fans miss them working together after their ugly spat. And recently, Sunil revealed that while there were no plans as of now, he would surely consider it in the future.

Is Sidharth Shukla single?

In an interview with ETimes, Sidharth was asked whether he is single or taken. The Broken But Beautiful 3 actor had a witty response for this as well. He said, "I would say, keep guessing (smiles!). I’m single if you want me to be and taken if you desire so!"

Sidharth Shukla is the Most Desirable Man on TV

The Bigg Boss 13 winner grabbed the top spot for the Most Desirable Man for the second time in the row. He beat celebs such as Parth Samthaan, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, , Mohsin Khan, , , Varun Sood, , , , and others.