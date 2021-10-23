TV News Weekly Rewind: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod to enter Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's last song Habit makes fans emotional and more

From Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hia to Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's last song Habit releasing, here are the TV newsmakers of the week.