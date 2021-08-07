TV News Weekly Rewind: Indian Idol 12 contestants prepare for semi-finale, Shaheer Sheikh-Hina Khan reunite for another music video, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 controversy and more

It is Saturday today and we are here to give you guys all the updates of the past week. It was an amazing week and a lot of eventful developments took place in telly land. From Indian Idol 12’s contestants preparing for semi-finale to Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan reuniting for another music video – here are the TV newsmakers of the week… Also Read - Tiger Shroff, Arjun Bijlani, Disha Parmar and more Bollywood and Television celebrities who were trolled this week and why

Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12's semi-finale is here but before that, the contestants are preparing for it. This week was all about their preparation. Surprisingly, the top 6 contestants will be wearing outfits designed by Manish Malhotra himself. Yes, the looks of our favourite singers have gone viral on the internet and they look no less than Bollywood stars. The 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' viral kid Sahdev Dirdo will be welcomed by the contestants and the judges on the show for the semi-finale. The filmmaker will be surprised as contestants will perform songs from his films and will also offer Mohd Danish and Arunita Kanjilal to sing for Dharma. Also, there have been a lot of speculations about who would get eliminated after coming so close to the trophy.

Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan

Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan's Baarish Ban Jana has crossed 250 million views on YouTube. The song has won hearts and the sizzling chemistry between Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan grabbed all the attention. This new pairing became quite famous and it seems they are returning back. Recently, Hina Khan shared a video on her Instagram stories where she is seen shooting for a music video with Shaheer Sheikh. Along with this video, Hina wrote, "#ShaHina is back." She also posted a few BTS pictures and revealed that Mohit Suri is directing them for this video.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Ekta Kapoor is set to bring back her iconic show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The search for the cast for season 2 has begun and as per reports, it was Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Nakuul Mehta who were supposed to do the show. However, Divyanka has denied doing the show as she was not happy with the pairing. Soon, post that, there were reports that the makers have approached Devoleena Bhattacharjee to play the lead role. A source close to the project informed ETimes that they are in talks with Devoleena and are hoping for the deal to materialise soon. She has given a look test for the part and it is looking really good. Now, as per reports in TellyChakkar, Nakuul Mehta's Pyaar Ke Dard Hai co-star, Disha Parmar has been approached for the role. Nakuul and Disha had already become extremely famous and their on-screen pairing was being loved by the audience in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai - Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. It was an amazing show and people still love this beautiful on-screen pair. A picture of Nakuul and Disha has also gone viral on the internet and it seems they are shooting for the show.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been the talk of the town this week after veteran actress Rekha shot for a promo of the show. Fans have loved the promo full of drama and Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh's performance. Neil Bhatt also celebrated his birthday this week and fans sent him amazing gifts. His finance and co-star Aishwarya Sharma got his name inked on her hand on his birthday.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 began recently and fans have been loving this season. The show has been doing well and even the TRPs of the show have been great. The contestants have been doing great until now. The recent episode of the show has been the most talked about. Sourabh Raaj Jain was eliminated from the stunt-based reality show. He was sent in the elimination stunt by . Sourabh was up against Mahekk Chahal and Anushka Sen. Mahekk was given a 5-minute penalty for not doing the stunt according to the rules. She was still faster than Sourabh. Post Sourabh's elimination from the show, the contestants including and felt it was unfair to take Sourabh's name as he never failed in any task. The netizens also showcased their anger on social media as they called his elimination wrong. Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya have reacted to this shocking elimination. Fans still want Sourabh Raaj Jain to return to the show just like Nikki Tamboli has returned. A picture of Sourabh that went viral shows that he will be returning to the show.