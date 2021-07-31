TV News Weekly Rewind: Indian Idol 12 grand finale updates, Bigg Boss 15 rumoured contestant list, Karan Kundrra gets mistaken for Raj Kundra and more

Indian Idol 12 will get its winner on August 15. This was the longest running season of Indian Idol and the most successful one as well. Hence the makers have planned for something huge on the grand finale of the show. Yes, as per reports it will be the longest episode on television ever. The grand finale of the show will air for whopping 12 hours and all the past winners of the show would be performing. However, the sad thing would be that Neha Kakkar won't be available for the grand finale episode as well. It is being said that The Kapil Sharma Show will be replacing Indian Idol 12 and hence the cast will be seen on the finale day. Apart from this, the Indian Idol 12's top 6 contestants had a small party with the former contestants recently. Sonu Nigam also spoke about not returning to the show. He was the judge of the first two seasons of Indian Idol. However, after the two seasons, the Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin singer did not return as the judge. And in his latest interview, he has opened up as to why he hasn't returned on the judge's panel for the singing based reality TV show. Sonu Nigam said that nobody can tell him how to behave on the show. He said that his instincts have kept him away from the show. While talking to Indianexpress.com, Sonu Nigam said, "I am a man of clear words. Nobody can tell me how to behave because we belong to that purest school of music and life. If I am asked to do it, I will do it. But will I really enjoy doing things that I don’t want to do on reality shows?" Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: From Neha Kakkar's absence to the last episode airing for 12 hours straight; here's all you need to know

Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 OTT will begin on August 8. The reality show will premiere on OTT six weeks before the actual television premiere. It will be Karan Johar who will host the OTT version of the show. A lof celebrities are in talks with the makers to join the show as a contestant this year. Recently, it has been reported that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali has been approached for the show. A source close to the reality show has now informed Spotboye.com that the actress is in talks with the makers to participate in the controversial show. It has also been reported that Raqesh Bapat and Harshad Chopda are two confirmed contestants. There is no confirmation on the news so far. A few pictures of the brand new house have also gone viral on the internet recently. It is a beautiful and grand house as usual. However, it seems a bit different from the last few years. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Is this how the house for the Karan Johar-hosted reality show will look like? – check out LEAKED pictures

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been the talk of the town ever since she did some brilliant tasks in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Earlier, it was reported that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel's iconic jodi will be reuniting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Later, it was being said that not Karan Patel but Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta will be playing the lead role in the show opposite Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. Reportedly, Divyanka was almost finalised for the role but now during an Instagram live, she revealed that she is not doing the role. Yes, yesterday, Divyanka and her husband Vivek Dahiya went live on Instagram to chat with fans about their life, recent road trip and her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. During this session Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya said, "Yes, I was offered Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and I had even given a look test for the show. But I did not say yes to the show as I could not relate to the character. Whenever I take up any project I totally devote myself to it and it is like getting married to the role and if I am not convinced about the role, I will never do it. I couldn't feel like the character. Hence, I had to say no to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2."

Pratyusha Banerjee

Pratyusha Bannerjee died by suicide in 2016. Her demise is still a shock for everyone. Her then-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh was accused by Pratyusha's parents of abatement to suicide. It was a huge controversy back then wherein the parents of both Pratyusha and Rahul wrote letters to CM requesting a probe into the case. And now, as per the latest report, Pratyusha's parents are suffering from an acute financial crisis. Pratyusha's father has said that he has lost everything in their fight for justice and are now being forced to live in one room and take loans. "After this accident, it seems as if some terrible storm has come and has taken everything away from us. We did not have a single penny left with us. We have lost everything while fighting in the second case," Pratyusha's father, Shankar Bannerjee told AajTak, reports Spotboye.com. He further added, "We had no support other than Pratyusha. She was the one who took us to the sky and after her departure, we have returned to the floor. Our life is going on like this. We are now forced to live in one room. This case took away everything from us. Many times, there has been a situation where we were forced to take loans."

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra had recently found himself a weird situation after he was being mistaken for Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra who was arrested last week by the Mumbai Police for allegedly making porn films. And the reason behind these problems is nothing but his 'Kundra' surname. Karan shared that he woke up to a news article on his Twitter timeline that had used his name along with his picture instead of Raj Kundra's in the porn apps case. He said that a lot of people had thought that he was the one who was caught in the controversy adding that people had been sharing the news tagging him on Twitter. The headline in question reads, ‘Karan Kundrra arrested for making porn films.’ "Some thought that it was a mistake, some thought that the person in question is me. There were some who started abusing me. They started tagging me and replying on Twitter, with my fans correcting them. This has happened before as well when someone called me Shilpa Shetty’s husband, which was taken in a lighter manner. Initially, it was quite amusing, but later on I was quite ticked off by it. That was quite funny and frustrating at the same time,” Karan told Hindustan Times. Though Karan doesn't want to blame anyone for this confusion, he is concerned that the particular case of mistaken identity may prove to be detrimental to his career.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a massive fan following. It has been 13 years since the show began and even today people love watching the show. Each actor of the show has a separate fanbase. It was on July 28, 2008, when the show began and a few days back the show completed 13 years. On this special occasion, the cast and crew of the show had grand celebrations on the sets of the show. Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Asit Kumarr Modi, Rakesh Bedi and others had the cake-cutting ceremony on the sets of the show. Earlier, it was being reported that Munmun Dutta who plays Babita ji in the show will be leaving. However, Munmun Dutta has cleared things and revealed that she is not leaving the show.