Saturday it is and as usual, we are back with all the important stories that took place in the television industry in the past week. A lot of interesting stories took place in the television industry. From rumours of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta-Raj Anadkat's relationship rumours to Shehnaaz Gill breaking down post Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise, here are the TV newsmakers of the week.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all over social media today. There have been rumours that actors Munmum Dutta and Raj Anadkat are dating each other. As per a report in ETimes, Munmun Dutta who plays Babita Ji in the sitcom and Raj Anadkat who plays Tappu are head-over-heels in love with each other. These rumours started floating after fans noticed Raj's flirtatious comments on Munmun's Instagram posts and reel videos. The report states that the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is well aware of the same. Furthermore, a source adds, "Their respective families too are not in the dark," quoted Etimes. According to the reports, everybody on the sets gives them privacy, that is, they don't talk about it or tease the two of them. "Nobody teases them; they don't try to steal moments with each other. The love story is actually old and one wonders how it hasn't come out till date," the source revealed, quoted the portal. It seems the 9-year age gap is not an issue between the two either, the report claimed. Raj Anadkat, who joined the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Tappu is 24-year-old while Munmun is 34.

Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering a heart attack in his sleep. The reports of his demise surfaced and everyone thought of it to be a hoax at first. However, Mumbai police confirmed the reports, leaving everyone shellshocked. Sidharth's fans have been showering support to Sid's mom and Shehnaaz Gill, who he was really close to. Shehnaaz Gill fell in love with Sidharth whilst inside the house of Bigg Boss 13. She considered him her family and was distraught upon learning about his demise. Reports suggest that Shehnaaz Gill is not eating or sleeping well. Sidharth's mom is looking after her in these tragic times and staying strong for her. The Balika Vadhu actor's last rites were done at the Oshiwara crematorium. His demise came as a shock for so many people. Especially his family and friends from the industry. His Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants were shocked to the core. Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwali, Dalljeit Kaur, Hindustani Bhau, and others were present at his funeral. Just like Shehnaaz Gill, even Asim Riaz had a special relationship with Sidharth. They were friends earlier but later turned into enemies. Their fights made #SidSim fans cry but by the end of the show, everything became normal. However, they were not speaking to one another. Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra were never friends in the Bigg Boss house. In fact they fought the most. They never became friends till the end. But Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has changed everything. Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra seem to have realised that life is unpredictable and it isn't good to keep hatred for someone. They have now become friends and followed each other on Instagram. We also saw that Paras Chhabra even shared Asim's new song on his Instagram stories wishing him luck and even addressed him as 'brother' in the story. His good friend Vidyut Jammwal recently took to Instagram to share his memories with the actor. Both the actors had started their modelling careers together. Also, A few pictures of Sidharth Shukla's from his yet to be released song that also stars Shehnaaz Gill have made their way to the internet. Actor is being criticised ever since she made a Vlog of Sidharth Shukla's funeral and uploaded on her YouTube channel. Several celebrities such as Gauahar Khan, Vikas Gupta, and others, without taking names, called out this insensitive behaviour of posting death visuals on social media as a way to mint money even during such grieving times. However, Sambhavna has now defended herself in a series of tweets and said that giving an insight of Sidharth's death to his fans through social media is not a crime. She added that she has not leaked any inside pictures or videos in her Vlog. "We being celebs were concerned as fans too to know about @itsSSR family and friends at his funeral.. Same way @sidharth_shukla fans were also glued with tv sets to know what his family and friends are going through. They have all the right to know what is happening inside," she tweeted. She continued, "& giving a general insight to his fans through media or social media is not a crime unless you are leaking inside video or pictures. Which i didnt. Those who are becoming over smart with their tweets were also scrolling there social media feeds to know what was happening there."

Bigg Boss 14 winner was one of those who got affected from Coronavirus. The actress had tested positive and was under quarantine for a few days. She has now recovered and resumed work too. However, in her recent post, she has revealed how she gained weight post her COVID-19 recovery. On Instagram, the actress revealed that she gained almost 7 kilos, but had now managed to shed it. Sharing a few beautiful pictures of her in a gorgeous beige embellished gown, Rubina Dilaik spoke about being healthy and being kind to your body. She shared her learning and wrote, "M Learning to love myself again after realising, a perfect , lean body doesn’t define who I am……I gained 7kgs post my covid recovery which made me really uncomfortable and low on confidence! Struggled hard to get back to my usual 50 but ……..So here is to my beautiful people a lil nugget (which I am current practicing) ! Weight is all about having your health first and not your looks…. Be kind to your body." But it is hubby 's comment that has left us laughing hard. Abhinav Shukla wrote, "Ok mam! I have put on 7kgs just eating parathas! ?." Lol. Jaan Kumar Sanu, who was also a part of Bigg Boss 14 joked that he put on five kilos by eating pizzas.

, who is currently seen on , has stunned everyone with her amazing weight loss journey. The comedian has lost 15 kilos in 10 months and her efforts are pretty visible. Revealing how she has gone from weighing 91 kgs to 76 kgs, Bharti said that she would avoid eating anything after 7 pm and till 12 pm the next day. But it wasn't a cakewalk. "Initially, in the first 10-15 days, I faced a lot of problems. I would wake up in the middle of the night and eat Maggi or leftover vegetables from dinner. But slowly these things normalised," she told NDTV Food. She further added, "I did not adopt any diet, I just fasted for 15-16 hours and eat homemade food like Paranthas, chai, eggs, sabzi, Kadhi-Chawal etc. I am from a Punjabi family and Paranthe hamari shaan hain. I never eat any fancy foods, and never eat post-7pm no matter what. In fact, my body has stopped accepting food at the wrong hours." Bharti said that she feels healthy and fit, feels lighter and does not get breathless easily. She added that her weight loss journey has also helped in controlling her diabetes and asthma conditions. She credited the lockdown to push herself to love her body more.

The past few months haven't been easy for actress . After her husband Raj Kundra got embroiled and finally arrested in the porn case, the actress has been on constant radar. While she has been questioned by the crime branch several times, she has also been under scrutiny on social media for all that she posts on her accounts and does or says on her public appearances. Recently, Shilpa Shetty caught everyone's attention when a promo of a chat show where she appeared in went viral. The reason - Shilpa's uncontrollable, uninhibited, insane laughter. The actress appeared on a talk show with content creator BU Nick and as soon as the promo came out, trollers started attacking Shilpa. From calling her shameless to dubbing her thick skinned, netizens have massively trolled Shilpa for the same. Interestingly, the show's host made it clear that the show was shot in early July, much before Raj Kundra's controversy and arrest took place but trollers have conveniently ignore that fact.