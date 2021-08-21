TV News Weekly Rewind: Pawandeep Rajan wins Indian Idol 12, Bigg Boss 15 house pictures leaked, Surbhi Chandna-Sharad Malhotra reunite and more

Pawandeep Rajan wins Indian Idol 12, Bigg Boss 15 house pictures leaked, Surbhi Chandna-Sharad Malhotra's reunion and more, we bring to you the biggest TV newsmakers of the week.