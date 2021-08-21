Saturday is here and it is time to look back at all that took place in the entertainment industry in the past week. A lot of important things happened in our favourite TV shows and television star's lives. From Pawandeep Rajan winning Indian Idol 12 to Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 house pictures going viral, here are the TV newsmakers of the week. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's premiere date out, Bigg Boss 15's house pictures go viral and more

Indian Idol 12

The longest-running singing reality shows Indian Idol season 12 finally ended and Pawandeep Rajan was declared the winner. Arunita Kanjilal emerged as the first runner-up while Sayli Kamble was the second runner-up. Mohd Danish stood in fourth place. Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya grabbed the fifth and sixth positions respectively. The winner was awarded with Rs 25 Lakh. Apart from that, he also won a swanky car by Maruti. The finale of Indian Idol 12 was a grand one and it aired for 12 hours. Post the show ended, the finalists of the show were invited on Super Dancer Chapter 4. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 PROMO: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar bicker over the monsoon like an old married couple and it's relatable AF; PREMIERE DATE out

Bigg Boss 15

While we enjoy Bigg Boss OTT, for now, it seems the Bigg Boss 15 house is being designed. A picture of the living room of Bigg Boss 15 has gone viral on social media and people cannot wait for the show to begin. In the picture, we see a big flamingo and colorful eagle wings on the wall. There are lots of face masks of indicating the contestants' game in BB. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 poster, Anurag Basu misses Shilpa Shetty on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 and more

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra

and Surbhi Chandna aka Veer and Bani were and are the hottest on-screen jodis ever. brought together two amazing actors for the fifth instalment of her Naagin franchise and fans cannot be more thankful to her. The series came to an end earlier this year, much to their fans' disappointment, but Sharad and Surbhi gave them a surprise by featuring together in Bepanah Pyar, a music video. The video was well-received by Vani and Sharbhi fans. And guess what? Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra gave another surprise to their fans this week. They are coming together again for yet another music video. Surbhi Chandna took to her social media handle and shared the poster of their next son, Bepanah Ishq and it's sooooo romantic that you'd fall in love with Sharad and Surbhi all over again. The actress captioned the post saying, "You’ll loved us in #bepanahpyaar so much that We Decided to come back with yet another surprise here we are super-excited to announce our next song #BepanahIshq releasing on 24th August at 11AM. The teaser drops tomorrow, are you ready?"

Govinda

A new TV show is coming up titled Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei. The show, which features and Vaishnavi Prajapati, revolves around a promising storyline of a mother-daughter duo who are separated from each other and find a common connect through dance. The channel has been constantly associating with Bollywood legends to popularise its content, and on that note, the head honchos of Star Plus and makers of Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei are all set to collaborate with another veteran Hindi movie star. As per the reports streaming in, it looks like either Bollywood's eternal Hero No. 1, , or the industry's resident Disco Dancer, , are expected to be roped in for a special segment of Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei.

Shilpa Shetty

ruled the headlines for the last couple of the weeks thanks to her husband Raj Kundra. The businessman suffered an arrest due to his alleged involvement in a pornography-related case. He got accused of producing and distributing adult content. Post his arrest, Shilpa Shetty did not appear on Super Dancer 4 sets. She is one of the judges along with Geeta Kapur and . But now, the actress has marked her return. Many of the celebrities have lauded Shilpa Shetty for resuming work.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar's father-in-law was discharged from the hospital a few days ago. Post that Shoaib and Dipika offered their bedroom to him, which became a hot topic on social media. People started saying that Shoaib has made Dipika a naukrani of the house and that their private space is getting invaded. Dipika and Shoaib have now recorded a video where they have lashed out at such people who said this. They looked very angry and have asked people not to cross their limits.