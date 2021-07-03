TV News Weekly Rewind: Pearl V Puri's emotional note post bail, Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal's demise, Indian Idol 12 contestants' grand welcome in their hometown and more

Saturday is here and as usual, it is time to know all the big stories of the week. From Pearl V Puri's first emotional post on social media post bail to Mandira Bedi's husband, Raj Kaushal's untimely demise, a lot has taken place in the TV industry in the week gone by – so without further ado, let’s meet the TV newsmakers this week…

Pearl V Puri

Pearl V Puri who was arrested a couple of weeks ago on the allegations of rape has finally reacted to the news. The Naagin 3 actor released a statement that was put out on his Instagram handle by his team. In his statement, Pearl V Puri opened up on his feelings that had pent up all this while and also expressed gratitude to everyone who has come out in support of him. "Life has its own of testing people! I lost my nani ma few months back, then on her 17th day I lost my dad post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation. Last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother's cancer treatment, it shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless. I am still numb... (sic)" Pearl V Puri wrote.He went on to thank everyone for their support. The statement further read, "but I felt it's time to reach out to my friends, fans and well-wishers who've showered me with their love, support and concern. Thank you for keeping faith in me and I am firm believer of #SatyamevaJayate. I trust in the Law, judiciary of my country and God up there. Please keep your duas coming. (sic)."

Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal breathed his last yesterday. As per the reports, he suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away at home. Later, pictures and videos from his funeral made their way to the internet. Mandira Bedi appeared to be inconsolable as she took part in the last rites of her husband. The actress was spotted holding the bier which generally is held by men in India. As the pictures went viral, netizens lauded Mandira Bedi for breaking the gender stereotypes even in time of grief. Sharing an article narrating the same, a netizen called her "EMPOWERED WOMAN OF INDIA." Another netizen wrote, "may god bless her. it’s appreciable that even in this moment of grief, she broke the gender stereotypes and smashed the patriarchy." At the funeral, we saw Raj Kaushal and Mandira Bedi's closest friends like Ronit Roy, Ashish Chowdhry, Samir Soni, Apurva Agnihotri and others.

Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 makers have sent all the contestants to their hometowns to entertain the local crowd and also appeal for their valuable votes in order to win the show. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and Nihal Tauro reached their hometowns and received a grand welcome from the local people. Indian Idol 12 continues to garner controversy as after , Sonu Nigam, and , composer and singer Salim Merchant has exposed the makers of the singing reality show. He revealed that just like Amit and Sunidhi even he was asked by the makers of the show to praise contestants but he had always gave his honest opinion. The Ae Khuda singer also revealed that he used to praise the contestants sometimes to encourage them. Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Salim said despite makers asking him to praise contestants, he never listened to them. "Yes, mere saath bhi hua hai. But honestly, maine kabhi nahi suna unki baat. Shayad aaj main koi judge ki seat pe nahi baitha hoon because of that," said Salim. has seen the return of Anu Malik as a judge. As we know, he was removed after a number of woman accused him in the #MeToo movement alleging that he had behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner. However, he is back despite some people calling out Sony TV on their decision to bring back the tainted music composer. Now, Sona Mohapatra has tweeted that how it is India's shame that Anu Malik is still on the seat. She even tagged Smriti Irani who is the minister of Information and Broadcasting. She tweeted that how women filed cases on him in the National Commission Of Women. Sona Mohapatra said that legal cases are pending on him.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin celebrated her birthday on June 28. She had taken off to Goa for her birthday celebrations with boyfriend Aly Goni and his family. Aly's sister Ilham Goni and her husband, along with their little one took 2 days of flight to be with Jasmin on her special day. For making her day beautiful and special, Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram to share a few pictures together and thanked Aly and his family. Along with these pictures, Jasmin Bhasin wrote, “You guys took several flights and two days of travelling to make it for my birthday, in these times of pandemic. And did everything to make the day special for me. Love you guys #couldntbebetter #birthdaysquad”

Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are head over heels in love with each other. They both shared a love-hate kind of relationship inside the Bigg Boss house but later on fell in love. And now, they are one of the cutest couples of telly land. Pavitra Punia has also been spending a lot of time with Eijaz Khan's family. Pavitra Punia shared a video on Instagram of them dancing together and we cannot take our eyes off them. In the video the couple is seen dancing to Pehla Nasha and Eijaz also manages to kiss his ladylove leaving her surprised. They both are seen twinning in white and this is the most adorable video on the internet today.