TV News Weekly Rewind: Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's wedding, Shaheer Sheikh-Ankita Lokhande get trolled for Pavitra Rishta 2.0 and more

It is the weekend and a lot of events took place in the television industry this week. It was an action-packed week for the TV industry and we know you guys need all the updates today. Yes, we bring to you all the important stories of the week. So, without further delay, let us take a look at the TV newsmakers of the day.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding has been the hot topic this week. The videos of wedding preparations, dance rehearsals, shopping etc had gone viral. Aly Goni, Toshi Sabri and others were seen practicing for Rahul and Disha's sangeet party. Rahul and Disha also shared pictures of their haldi and mehendi ceremonies. On July 16th Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married at a venue in the Mumbai suburbs. Disha Parmar was every inch a Rajasthani bride in her pink lehenga with Kundan jewellery. Rahul Vaidya was wearing a white sherwani. The couple look so royal. We also saw Aly Goni as a groomsman. The whole groom squad has coordinated in white.

Pavitra Rishta 2.0

Pavitra Rishta 2.0

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 shoot has begun and Ankita Lokhande has returned as Archana. However, we have Shaheer Sheikh stepping into late Sushant Singh Rajput's shoes for the role of Manav. As soon as the announcement was made, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput starting trolling Shaheer and Ankita. They were not happy with someone replacing Sushant as Manav. Shaheer Sheikh in an emotional post had revealed how difficult it was for him to accept this role. A video of Shaheer and Ankita from the promo shoot also went viral.

Indian Idol 12

Last week, Indian Idol 12 contestant Ashish Kulkarni got eliminated and once again the audience trolled the makers of the show. However, the young singer is not very disappointed with his defeat. Rather, he is taking it in good spirit and stated that it is a good beginning for him. Talking to Indian Express.com, he was quoted saying, "Honestly, all six of them are such great singers. And if I actually have to lose against anyone, I would choose them. I don’t take it as a defeat as they are indeed very good." Pawandeep and Arunita's love angle has been the hot topic in Indian Idol 12. In an interview with BollywoodLife correspondent Ravi Pareek, Mohd Danish revealed about Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan's love angle being shown on television. He said, "We all are like a family. We all share a great bond. There is nothing being done for TRP. I don't think there is any love angle. They are great friends and share a great bond. But I don't know if there is love." Former Indian Idol contestant Rahul Vaidya also reacted to the controversies of the twelfth season. The singer, who is currently busy with his wedding preparations and promotion of his reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, revealed that he was not in the know of the controversies. However, he said that the packaging of the show has surely changed over the years. He also said that it is okay if any guest judge is asked to not criticize any contestants and that people should not make a fuss out of it. He also called the creation of fake love angle an entertainment angle.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is about to begin and the whole week we had so many promos of the show being released. So many videos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 went viral and fans are super-excited for the show to begin. The contestants have been sharing BTS pictures on social media. Among these pics, Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul's loved-up photos grabbed the headlines. In fact, the rumours surfaced that both of them are dating each other. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant has denied this rumour and said they are 'great friends.' Talking to E Times, Vishal said, “Let me clear it, Sana is a great friend and I would like to tell the world, ‘duniya walon jalo mat, ek ladka aur ek ladki dost ho sakte hain (people, don’t be jealous, a girl and a boy can be good friends too)’. It does not necessarily have to be a romantic relationship always. Besides, I also posted pictures with Niki Tamboli, but no one linked me with her.” Sana also called it a fake news and said that she is currently focusing on her career and said, “Vishal is a man, not a boy. That’s what I like about him. He is very kind, generous, thoughtful and looks after his friends really well. I got to know him on the show. He is a very supportive friend and helped me do those stunts. But, I would like to clarify, we are just friends and single. There is nothing more to this friendship…We are good friends and focused on our careers. I like him and he is a great friend.”

Surekha Sikri

Surekha Sikri passed away on July 16. The actress is known as Daadisaa from the show Balika Vadhu all over India and abroad. Post that, it was her sparkling performance as Dadi in Badhaai Ho that left fans awestruck at her acting chops. The actress, 75, passed away due to a cardiac arrest. She had suffered a couple of strokes and her health was down since past three years. Her co-stars, Avika Gor, Avinash Mukherjee, Shashank Vyas, Neena Gupta, Smita Bansal, Sidharth Shukla and others remembered the veteran actress and shared their special memories with her.

Shiny Doshi

Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi tied the knot with Lavesh Khairajani. The two had been dating for three years but she made the news official a month back. Last year, Lavesh Khairajani proposed to her in Vietnam and she said yes! The actress said that she was comfortable sharing the news now and hence made it public. The pictures of the wedding had been shared by Vinny Arora Dhoopar and Nidhi Kurda. They are her close friends. While Lavesh Khairajani has worn a white sherwani with headgear, Shiny Doshi chose a traditional red Benarasi saree. She teamed it with kundan jewellery.