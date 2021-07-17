TV News Weekly Rewind: Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's wedding, Shaheer Sheikh-Ankita Lokhande get trolled for Pavitra Rishta 2.0 and more

From Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's dreamy wedding to Shaheer Sheikh being cast as Manav opposite Ankita Lokhande in Pavitra Rishta 2.0, here are the TV newsmakers of the week.