TV News Weekly Rewind: Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey's cold war, Indian Idol 12's shocking elimination, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants return to India and more

Hola! It is Saturday and we are about to end this amazing week. BollywoodLife is back with all the important stories that took place in the television industry during this week. So, if you guys have missed out on some important story, we are here for you. From rumours of tiff between Anupamaa actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey to Indian Idol 12's shocking eliminations and controversies – meet the TV newsmakers this week…

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey

Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa is shattering TRPs records from the time it began. People adore the performances and chemistry between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. Since a few days, a rumour is doing the rounds that there is a cold war between the lead pair. It seems the cast has been divided into two groups. It seems Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra, and Muskan Bamne have formed one group while the other one has Sudhanshu Pandey, Anagha Bhonsale, Madalsa Sharma and Paras Kalnawat. The rumours got further cemented after Sudhanshu Pandey did not tag a leading lady in one of the posts. BollywoodLife got in touch with a source close to the channel. The source told us, "There is no truth in these rumours. We have never heard of it. The whole cast is too mature to indulge in cold war or groupism. No discord has come to the notice of the channel. Such stories are circulated by fans to create fan wars. We further got in touch with Madalsa Sharma. When we told her of the reports floating around, she said, "What rubbish! These are just rumours. Nothing of this sort is happening." Later Sudhanshu Pandey himself reacted to these rumours. In an interview with a web portal, the actor said, "These are such silly things that people create. I don't even understand how their minds work. How will I achieve anything in my career by untagging someone? Generally, the practice is to tag people who are associated with the picture and mostly I copy-paste the link I get from someone on my social media. When the show started, Rupali and I posted many videos together because we were married in the show. Now, I am married to Kavya (Madalsa Sharma), so obviously, to promote the track, we will post videos together." He further added saying, "Rupali and I are good co-actors and friends, too. There is nothing wrong between us. And a difference of opinion between two actors at times is very normal and can happen any day. There are so many times when you don't agree on something and get a little upset but then it is over. And that happens not only with actors working on the sets, it also happens between two individuals at home. Rift or cold war are too strong words to use."

Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 is getting the TRPs but the season has been slammed for fake content and excessive melodrama by all and sundry including the judges panel. Last week, Sawai Bhatt was eliminated from Indian Idol 12 for receiving the least number of votes from the audience. While Pawandeep Rajan was announced as the highest voted contestant, Sawai was shown the exit doors. Fans were unhappy about his shocking elimination and vented out their anger on social media. And later Sawai claimed that he is unable to get audience support because of lots of fake IDs that exist by his name on social media. Sharing an emotional note, Sawai thanked Indian Idol 12 for giving him immense name and fame. He also expressed his gratitude towards the audience who voted for him throughout his journey on the show. However, Sawai also said that his fake IDs on social media are blocking potential support from the audience. He urged them to keep standing beside him in his journey outside Indian Idol 12. We also saw a lot of BTS pictures of Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and other contestants doing round on the internet. Kumar Sanu who was one of the guests recently with Roopkumar Rathod and Anuradha Paudwal has spoken about this matter. He told Hindustan Times that such shows only provide a platform and talent has to work hard after it to build a career. He said that gossip was a key in getting TRPs so no one should bother about it too much.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's shooting has completed in Cape Town and the contestants are now back to India. They had their COVID-19 tests and returned back. However, they have been quarantined in India too. Anushka Sen also returned to Mumbai from Cape Town. She was accompanied by her father because she is just 18. However, her father has been compelled to stay back in Cape Town as he tested positive in his mandatory test before departure. Her father was supposed to return to Mumbai with Anushka but he had to stay back because of his COVID-19 reports. A source close to ETimes said that her father had gone for another test a few hours ago to double-check as he has no symptoms and he has now tested negative. This, in turn, might lead him to undergo yet another test in a day or two to rule out if he's indeed fit to travel back. Anushka's father has been in Cape Town throughout the show but never came out from his room or intermingled with other contestants in his room. Talking about other contestants, they are happily enjoying their time here with their family and friends sending them gifts and surprises.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik who portrays a transgender woman in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii had won Bigg Boss 14. The actress was loved while she was in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Her performance in the show gained her immense popularity. Rubina has always worked in the support of Transgender Rights. Now, once again she has shown her support to the transgender community. She announced that she will be auctioning her Bigg Boss 14 finale gown and premiere episode gown to raise the fund for LGBTQIA+ community during the Pride month. In an interview with Spoytboye, Rubina Dilaik spoke about the same. Rubina revealed that the day she won, it just suddenly struck her that she wants to auction her entry gown to the Bigg Boss house and also the gown which she wore on the finale day. She wanted to raise funds for the NGOs and charities whose cause she can associate with. Hence, this idea struck her the day she lifted the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka has been away from the show since a few months. He does appear through video calls but isn't present on sets. However, recently he did shot one episode for the show in Daman. The sad news is that Nattu Kaka is currently undergoing cancer treatment. The senior actor was diagnosed with some spots in his neck in April post which he has been undergoing chemotherapy. However, the actor has taken this thing positively and is eager to return to shoot for the show. In an interview with ETimes, Ghanshyam Nayak assured that he absolutely fine and healthy and there’s no such big issue. He also said that the audience will see him in one of the episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He also said that it is a special episode and hopes people will like it. Ghanshyam Nayak also spoke about his cancer treatment.

Sana Sayyad

Divya Drishti actress Sana Sayyad who known for her role as Drishti Shergill in the show got married to her beau Imaad Shamsi on June 25. The couple tied the knot in an intimate affair in the presence of family members and close friends. Sana Sayyad wore a off-white gorgeous lehenga while Imaad Shamsi opted for a off-white sherwani for their nikaah ceremony. Her Divya Drishti co-stars and besties Adhvik Mahajan and Nyra Bannerjee attended the ceremony.

Anirudh Dave

Aniruddh Dave has finally overcome all the obstacles and emerged as a winner in his battle with COVID-19. The actor who has worked in shows such as Patiala Babes, Phulwa, Housewife and more has beat COVID-19 and recovered well from his lung treatment. He has been on life support for sometime in the last month. He had been hospitalized for about 2 months in Lucknow. His wife had traveled so far to be by his side during his battle with death. And now, after 55 days of hospitalization, the actor has been discharged. He penned a heartfelt note and shared a picture with the hospital staff who took care of him. He expressed gratitude for getting to breathe on his own again. He said, "Such emotional moment after 55 days iam discharged from chirayu hospital.. feeling loved. sabka shukriya..oxygen nahin.. ab khudki saans le raha hoon. zindagi aa raha hoon main... #gratitude."