TV News Weekly Rewind: Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey's cold war, Indian Idol 12's shocking elimination, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants return to India and more

From rumours of tiff between Anupamaa actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey to Indian Idol 12's shocking eliminations and controversies meet the TV newsmakers this week