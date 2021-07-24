TV News Weekly Rewind: Salman Khan shares Bigg Boss 15 OTT promo, netizens demand Shilpa Shetty's removal from Super Dancer 4 after Raj Kundra pornography case and more

Saturday it is and as usual, we are back with all the important stories that took place in the television industry in the past week. It was an action-packed week and we have a lot of interesting stories. From Salman Khan sharing Bigg Boss 15 OTT promo on Eid to netizens demanding Shilpa Shetty's removal as a judge from Super Dancer Chapter 4 after her husband, Raj Kundra got arrested on charges of creating pornographic content. Without further delay, let us take a look at the TV newsmakers of the week: Also Read - Kiku Sharda on reuniting with the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show: You perform better when you work with like-minded colleagues

Bigg Boss 15

After months of speculations and probable contestants list, has finally treated his fans with the first promo of his upcoming controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss. This season, the show will first stream on digital platform VOOT with Bigg Boss OTT, six weeks ahead of its television run. In the promo, Salman can be seen bursting with joy has he declares and warns the audience to gear up for the upcoming season. He is heard saying, "Is baar ka Bigg Boss, itna crazy, itna over-the-top, TV par ban ho jayega.." Salman Khan said, "It's great that this season of Bigg Boss will have a digital first with 'Bigg Boss OTT', six weeks ahead of television. The platform will see unparalleled interactivity where the audience will not only get entertained but also participate, engage, give tasks and more – It is truly for the people and by the people." Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Netizens want Shilpa Shetty removed as Super Dancer Chapter 4 judge, Silsila SidNaaz Ka leaves fans nostalgic, Jennifer Winget tests COVID-19 positive and more

Shilpa Shetty

Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actress , has made it to the headlines for the wrong reason once again. He was arrested on Monday night on charges of creating pornographic content. However, the repercussions of Kundra's arrest are being felt by Shilpa as she has now become the subject of trolling for many on social media. While social media was flooded with memes about Raj Kundra after his arrest, Shilpa too had to go through similar embarrassments. Many people called for a ban on Shilpa's upcoming movies while some people demanded the makers of Super Dancer Chapter 4 to remove the actress as the judge as they feel that the ongoing matter may cast a bad influence on the kids contesting on the show. Also Read - SHOCKING! Comedian Bharti Singh took a massive pay cut for The Kapil Sharma Show; reveals, 'everyone felt the pinch'

SidNaaz

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans received a beautiful surprised this week. A new promo of Silsila Sidnaaz Ka is out. In the promo, we can see call the cute moments of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss 13. We can see them getting saying ‘I love you’ to each other apart from cuddling and kissing. We can also see a glimpse of their fights. Basically, it is like a complete film on our favourite couple, SidNaaz.

Bharti Singh

The Coronavirus is the worst thing that happened in India and all over the world. It brought so many changes in our lives. India suffered major lockdowns because of the rampant spread of the virus. All the industries including Film and TV suffered drastically. Now, slowly things are opening up and everything has started functioning. The shoots of TV shows and movies have begun now. However, the stars are suffering pay cuts. Comedian recently spoke about taking massive pay cuts for the shows like and Dance Deewane. As per a TOI report, Bharti Singh took a 70 per cent cut for Dance Deewane while 50 per cent cut for The Kapil Sharma Show, as revealed by a source. While talking about the pay cut, Bharti stated that like everybody else, even she felt bad while taking the cut but that's the consequence of the situation. She was quoted saying, "I guess everyone felt the pinch when they were asked to take a pay cut, and I was no exception. I also negotiated a lot over it. However, when I reflected on the recent times and what has unfolded in the last year, I realised itna kaam band ho gaya hai. TV and shows ko sponsors nahi mil rahe hain toh channels kahaan se paisa laayein. Everyone is trying to get back on their feet. Once we generate good ratings, sponsors will automatically come back and our fee will also be raised."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular TV shows that has kept audiences hooked to their comedy show. However, did you know before finalizing actor to play the role of Jethalal on the show, actor was offered to play the role? Hungama 2 actor Rajpal turned down the offer. Recently, the actor was asked if he regrets the decision of turning down the role of Jethalal. Speaking to radio host Siddharth Kannan Rajpal Yadav said, “Nahi, nahi. Jethalal ka character ki pehchaan ek achche adakaar, ek achche kalakaar ke haathon hui aur main har kirdaar ko kisi kalakaar ka kirdaar maanta hoon (No, no. The character of Jethalal is identified with a very fine actor, and I believe that an artist makes a character).” He further added, “Humlog ek manoranjan ki market mein hai toh main kisi kalakaar ke kirdaar mein apne kirdaar ko fit nahi karna chahta (We are in the business of entertainment and I don’t want to do a character which another actor has already done),” he said. Rajpal continued saying, “Toh mujhe aisa lagta hai ki jo bhi kirdaar bane, jo Rajpal ke liye bane, unko karne ka saubhagya mile, lekin kisi doosre kalakaar ke rachaye basaye kirdaar ko kabhi nibhaane ka mauka nahi mile (I hope that I get the good fortune to do the roles written for me but I don’t want the opportunity to play a character that another actor has already established)."

Rupal Patel and Gia Manek

A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that had been hospitalized due to health issues. The actress was discharged earlier this month after recovering. It was reported that the actress was to shoot for the prequel show of Saath Nibhana Saathiya but as her health deteriorated and her hospitalization, the shoot was postponed. And now, it seems that the actress will begin shooting for the show in a couple of days. As per a report in the Times of India, Rupal Patel has recovered. The report also stated that she even shot for a promo video with the original Gopi Bahu of Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The prequel is said to be named Tera Mera Saath Rahe. A report in Spotboye also said that the show will begin from August 30 which is Janmashthami.

Madhurima Tuli

has blasted the Colors TV for recreating the 'frying pan' scene on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 with her ex boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. In a tweet shared by the channel on their official Twitter handle, the infamous scene was recreated between Maheck Chahal and Vishal. "#VishalAdityaSingh ke bigg boss experience ne sikhaaya ki unko ladkiyon se bach kar rehna chahiye," read the tweet. However, Madhurima was not at all pleased with the channel for allegedly using her personal conflicts as a medium to boost the show's TRPs. She shared a video of her to address the issue. "Dear @colorstv My Mom is crying since morning, she has Diabetes issues and was hospitalized earlier due to the same incident. You guys dont know a single thing about my personal relation with the person that incident happened. Every single relation in the house was poisonous and everyone has done mistakes in the same house. Please let me move on. Its a request, please consider this video a humble request to not play with my family’s emotikns again and again.. Thank you," Madhurima posted.

Aditya Narayan

Indian Idol 12 fans might be disappointed. Aditya Narayan who is one of the most loved hosts of the show has told a leading daily that he will quit hosting after 2022. Aditya Narayan said he will move on to bigger things. He said that he has wonderful associations in the industry and cannot leave things mid-way. He told The Times Of India, "I have such beautiful associations and relations in the industry that agar main abhi chhod doonga toh it will be like abandoning the ship midway. I am laying the foundation for my way out."The singer-anchor confirmed that he will take a break from TV next year. He said that he wishes to do a number of things, but it is exhausting. Aditya Narayan said that Indian TV was his cocoon for past 15 years, and now he needed to think ahead.