Yay! The weekend is here and it is finally time to sit back and relax. It is also time to go through some interesting news from the television industry that occurred over the last seven days. The past week has been full of important stories and we feel you guys should not miss out on the ones that really mattered. Take a look at the TV newsmakers of the week: Also Read - Diwali 2021: From Surbhi Chandna to Hina Khan, THESE TV celebrities believe in a 'cracker free Diwali'

Shehnaaz Gill on her and Sidharth Shukla's break-up rumours

Sidharth Shukla left us in most tragic circumstances on September 2, 2021. Fans are yet to get over the shocking and untimely demise of the actor who was riding on the wave of success. His demise has affected us a lot and especially Shehnaaz Gill. She was the closest to Sidharth Shukla and we all saw how she broke down on his funeral. It was heartbreaking to see the jolly Shehnaaz Gill in that state. Shehnaaz Gill just released a song Tu Yaheen Hai, which has been sung by her. It has got good reviews from everyone. People became very emotional seeing the video that highlights her pain after his demise. Post Sidharth's demise, we saw Shehnaaz Gill for the promotions of her film, Honsla Rakh. During the promotions of Honsla Rakh, Shehnaaz Gill opened up about the most ridiculous rumour about herself that she heard. She said that there were reports about her relationship ending and added that it ‘will never happen’. Shehnaaz told Zoom about a rumour she heard about herself that made her laugh. “They said I had a break-up. That will never happen,” she said. Also Read - Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes, Nia Sharma and 4 more PATAAKHAS of the TV World who ruled Instagram with their pre-festive looks – view pics

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's wedding

It’s wedding season in the world of entertainment as well. After and , and Vicky Jain are reportedly getting married. The functions will happen December 12-14. Now, according to ETimes, it won’t be a destination wedding. The couple has finalised a 5-star hotel in Mumbai itself. For the unversed, Ankita and Vicky have been in a relationship since past four years. Ankita has been pretty open about her relationship with Vicky. She had recently shared a couple of videos on her Intagram. In one of the video, she could be seen kissing Vicky. A few days ago, she shared a beautiful loved up image with Vicky. Her caption read, "Don’t underestimate the beauty of gods love story for you. He can do more than you ask or imagine. #truestory." Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Shriya Saran-Andrei Koscheev and 8 other celeb couples who were caught locking lips in public – view pics

Bigg Boss 15's wild cards

Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting day by day and people are loving the show. This week's hot topic was Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal's fights. It got ugly and physical and Afsana Khan also went on to accuse Simba and Pratik of touching her inappropriately. However, the highlight of the season was the entry of the wild-card entries. Yes, we saw Bigg Boss OTT's Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat entering the show. Shamita Shetty was the happiest to see Raqesh and Neha. However, surprisingly Neha Bhasin warned Pratik to stay away from her.

Mohsin Khan and Jasmin Bhasin's music video

Music videos have become a trend now especially with television stars. We have seen so many TV stars collaborating for music videos. A lot of music videos have released and fans are loving it. Now, we will soon see television's most loved actor Mohsin Khan and tellyland's diva, Jasmin Bhasin collaborating for a music video. Yes, you heard that right, Mohsin Khan and Jasmin Bhasin will be seen together in a romantic music video. Mohsin Khan and Jasmin Bhasin's pictures from their music video have gone viral on the internet recently.

Pooja Banerjee's pregnancy

actress is preggers. She is expecting her first child with Sandeep Sejwal. In an interview with ETimes, she revealed she came to know about her pregnancy when she was on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya. She says, “I felt that something was not right. So, one day before leaving for the shoot, I went for a blood test. Around 4 pm, I got the report stating that I was pregnant.” The actress adds that she asked Sandeep to pick her up that day, as she didn’t want to break the news over a phone call. “He did a happy dance when he learnt about it (laughs!). Both of us want to have a daughter. I want to dress her and make her wear nice swimming costumes,” says the actor. The actress reveals that Sandeep and her wanted to conceive in 2020, but we put the plan was put on hold after she met with an accident in 2019 on Nach Baliye.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's baby

's brother Rajeev Sen and his wife and TV actress Charu Asopa have been blessed with a baby girl on November 1. Rajeev shared the news with his fans by sharing the first pictures of new parents with their newborn daughter on Instagram. In the first picture, Charu was seen lying on a hospital bed carrying her newborn daughter into her arms. She looked emotional while looking at her baby girl. Rajeev was seen planting a peck on his baby's forehead. Rajeev also kissed his wife's forehead as a sign of love, affection and care. In other pictures, Rajeev was also seen holding his baby girl in his arms while adorably looking at her. Informing his fans about Charu and newborn's health, Rajeev wrote, "Blessed with a baby girl ❤️ Charu is doing fine & fit .. So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end .. Thank you all for your prayers .. Thank you God."

Gashmeer Mahajani quitting Imlie

Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie is getting all the love. The show is about a smart village girl, is forced to marry a journalist after they seek shelter in a hut during heavy rains. On reaching the city, she realises that her husband is engaged to be married. The show has been amongst the top 5 in the TRP list and the interesting storyline has grabbed all the attention of the audience. Fans have loved Gashmeer and Sumbul's sizzling chemistry. However, the sad news is that Gashmeer aka Aditya is leaving the show. Yes, Gashmeer Mahajani is quitting the show and we might see Fahmaan Khan entering the show. Fahmaan Khan has also confirmed that he is entering the show but not replacing Gashmeer.