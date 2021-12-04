TV News Weekly Rewind: Shehnaaz Gill's special gesture ahead of Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's pre-wedding festivities, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma tie the knot and more

Loads of things happened in the past week in the TV World. From wedding to rare public appearances, Bigg Boss 15 and more - Meet the TV Newsmakers of the week here: