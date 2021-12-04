And just like that, we are in the first weekend of December already. And in a couple of weeks, we will leave 2021 behind and hopefully various viruses too. We can also expect a couple more weddings, you may never if celebs just have a hush-hush wedding and surprise everyone with pictures on social media one day. Anyway, let's have a dekko at what happened in the past week in the TV world... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Viewers remain divided over Pratik Sehajpal getting kicked by Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash accusing Pratik of touching girls inappropriately – read tweets

Bigg Boss 15

This past week, we saw , , entering the house as wild card entrants of Bigg Boss 15. And after Rakhi's entry, her husband Ritesh made his entry with a sehra, the entertainer welcomed him with a performance and puja thaal. Soon after her entry as the VIP member, Rakhi and her husband started troubling the contestants. They had a nasty fight with Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and others. Devoleena and have been having their showdowns every other day. Recently, got in a social media war with Pratik Sehajpal's sister Prerna. It seems the latter had said that Neha was emotionally using her brother which infuriated Neha. The singer slammed her and also alleged that Pratik has a girlfriend outside contrary to the image of him being single. Devoleena's behaviour with Shamita triggered netizens who demanded that they throw her out of the house. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's bond deepened. In one of the episodes, while talking to Rashami Desai, Kundrra seemingly hinted at a plan to marry Tejasswi. We saw Nishant Bhat getting emotional as Pratik Sehajpal flipped out on him. Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz' bonding also grabbed headlines. Former Bigg Boss contestants Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal grabbed headlines for their hot date night video in which they were seen getting cosy in a hotel corridor. penned a heartfelt note on people calling Shamita Shetty privileged. Pratik got into a fight with Rashami earlier this week. Vikas Gupta who was rumoured to be a participant on the show revealed that he is not going to be a part of Bigg Boss this season. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 62, Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash accuses Pratik Sehajpal of touching girls inappropriately

Ankita's pre-wedding festivities

and Vicky Jain are getting married this month. Their wedding will happen on 14th December and the pre-wedding festivities have already begun. A couple of days ago, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain grabbed headlines for their pre-wedding bash. The duo partied the night away with their friends and also danced their hearts out on various Bollywood numbers. Earlier this week, we also saw Ankita and Vicky stepping out to distribute the wedding invitations to their friends. Just the other day, Vicky aka Vikaas Jain shared pictures from his and Ankita's pre-wedding festivities in which the lovebirds were seen in traditional Maharashtrian attire. The pictures instantly went viral on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Virus for society', 'Shameless', angry fans of Pratik Sehajpal remind Tejasswi Prakash of times she got 'touchy' with him — read tweets

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Recently, and 's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 grabbed headlines for rumours of going off-air this month. Both Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta denied the same. Disha revealed that the makers were planning to introduce new twists in the storyline to keep the audience engaged and hooked to the show. Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, though popular, has not been able to garner expected TRPs. And hence, rumours of the show going off-air broke out. Nakuul and Disha enjoy a massive fan-following having worked together. Though the couple's chemistry is adored, the show's low TRPs have been a concern even for the fans.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill grabbed headlines this week for her visit to the orphanage ahead of Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary. This was Shehnaaz's non-professional appearance. The actress sported a geeky look and was all smiles while interacting with everyone at the orphanage. She even posed for pictures. Shehnaaz Gill's fans lauded her for being a strong woman. Elsewhere, since Shehnaaz wore aspects, it was compared to Sidharth's geeky look in Broken But Beautiful 3. It was interpreted by some that Shehnaaz wore Sidharth's glasses during her visit to the orphanage. However, upon closer inspection, it was revealed that that was not the case.

Neil-Aishwarya wedding

Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin's Virat and Pakhi may not have met in the show, however, in real life, and Aishwarya Sharma got married. The duo had been dating for a while. Earlier this year, the two had their roka ceremony. Neil and Aishwarya got married in Ujjain on 30th November 2021. Their wedding was a private one with close friends and family in attendance. It had all the pre-wedding festivities including Mehendi, Haldi, Sangeet night. Pictures and Videos went viral on social media. Recently, Neil and Aishwarya hosted a reception bash in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues who couldn't attend their wedding. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's cast - Ayesha Singh, Yogendra Vikram Singh, Vishavpreet Singh, Jitendra Bohara, Sneha Bhawsar and Sheetal Maulik amongst others graced their wedding reception. Bollywood's OG Diva graced the reception. Aishwarya and Neil were surprised that the veteran Bollywood actress actually dropped by to bless them.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi has finally returned to TV after a small break. A couple of weeks ago, the actress left . She was a part of the TV show for about 6 years before quitting it this year. The actress recently joined Balika Vadhu 2 as the grown-up Anandi. Randeep Rai and Samriddh Bawa have joined Shivangi as well. They play Anand and respectively. The episodes of Shivangi as Anandi began telecasting from 1st December. Shivangi took to her Instagram handle seeking love and blessings for her new journey. Rajan Shahi, , Lata Saberwal, and other friends and colleagues from the industry wished her luck. Shivangi also grabbed headlines for busting the myth around her age. The popular actress is not 26 or 27 but 23!

Anupamaa

In Rupali Ganguly, , and starrer Anupamaa, we will see major twists taking place. Kavya's real face has been unveiled in front of Vanraj. The latter has openly expressed his disappointment in her. Elsewhere, Toshu and Kinja's wedding marriage is also falling apart. Anupamaa is slowly and gradually falling in love with Anuj. However, even before she confesses her feelings, Anuj and Anupamaa will drift apart. The makers are introducing a new character in Anuj and Anupamaa's life. Aneri Vajani will soon enter the show. However, her character deets are still unknown.