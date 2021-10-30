It's Saturday, the day when we give a weekly round-up of what happened in the TV world this past week. It makes us wonder where to begin. Anyway, let's have a dekko at the TV Newsmakers of the week here: Also Read - Tu Yaheen Hai: Visuals of a distraught and lonely Shehnaaz Gill missing Sidharth Shukla will make you want to hold your loved ones closer – view pics

Shehnaaz's tribute for Sidharth

On Thursday, Shehnaaz Gill shared her first-ever Instagram post for Sidharth Shukla after his demise on 2nd October. It was an announcement poster of her tribute song Tu Yaheen Hai. On Friday, the MV of Tu Yaheen Hai was dropped on her official YouTube handle. Tu Yaheen Hai includes loads of SidNaaz moments, Shehnaaz's loneliness but resilience and comfort. It was very heartbreaking for the fans to watch the video. Shehnaaz' Gill's visuals from the video devastated her fans' hearts. Several celebrities also showed their support for Shehnaaz and showered her with love.

Indian Idol 12 reunion in London

Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Mohd Danish jetted off to London a couple of days ago. The four of them were pretty stoked about reuniting with each other. Earlier, the contestants had revealed that they were all planning to buy a house in the same building and stay together. They posed together for some fun pictures in the morning sunlight in London. The pictures went viral in no time.

Bigg Boss 15

Rajiv Adatia made his entry this week in Bigg Boss 15 house. And ever since Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer have been having trouble in their relationship. Rajiv is not happy with Ieshaan's relationship and has said that his family is also not happy with the same. On the other hand, in an argument, Ieshaan clarified that he is a straight guy. Earlier this week, Karan broke down and felt like he should quit the show. It happened after made him see the error of his ways while dealing with Pratik Sehajpal in a task. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's bond inside the house grew. Karan confessed to liking . Karan also had a heart-to-heart talk with Shamita over his past relationship, mistakes and more. Donal Bisht opened up on Kran's comment about her waist. She said that he would have a different perspective and he would look at women like that. Vidhi Pandya lashed out at the Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress for the same. Donal Bisht also made shocking revelations about the makers saying that Karan, Jay and Tejasswi were constantly called in the confession room.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai some time back. Earlier this week, they partied hard with the cast and crew of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and clicked loads of selfies. Shivangi Joshi penned a heartfelt note for the makers, cast, crew and the audience and thanked everyone for their love and support towards her work and the show. She felt as though it was truly her bidaai on the last day of her shoot. Shilpa Raizada also quit the show and shot for her last episode this week. This week we also saw Harshad Chopda entering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai along with Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant. Netizens were pretty impressed with Harshad's entry. They said that the hotness quotient on the show had increased.

Anupamaa

This week, in Anupamaa we saw Anupamaa aka taking a stand for Anuj aka against Baa, Vanraj and others. She also left her house as a result of constant taunts and questions about her relationship with Anuj. An insider had revealed the secret of Anuj and Anupamaa's amazing chemistry. They both share a great bond and have immense respect for each other which reflects in their work, the insider had said. Furthermore, we came across the report that Pavitra Rishta and Tujhse Hai Raabta fame will be entering Anupamaa. The details of her character are still under the wraps.

Erica quits KRPKAB3

took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and penned a hard-hitting note slamming the makers of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 for wasting away Sonakshi's character. She asked the fans to remember Sonakshi from season 1 and season 2. She called Sonakshi from season three weak and dull. She thanked the director for all the fun they had on the show but did not mince her words when calling them out for blaming one individual for the failure of the show. Erica said that she would miss her monkeys , and the rest of the cast members of the show too. Fans are very distraught with the news. It was reported that that the show will end by the end of the month.

Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat

Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat grabbed headlines in the past week. Their picture together went viral on social media and created a stir. Earlier, reports of them being in a relationship had surfaced which had shocked everyone. Raj is considerably younger and it was reported that they were head-over-heels in love. Both Munmun and Raj had slammed the reports earlier. After the picture went viral, Munmun had grabbed headlines for her reel video with her 'partner.' It was a trending meme featuring Shriek.